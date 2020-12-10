Britain sanctions 11 individuals over human rights violations

Britain sanctions 11 individuals over human rights violationsReuters | London | Updated: 10-12-2020 21:24 IST | Created: 10-12-2020 21:23 IST
Britain said on Thursday it was imposing sanctions on 11 individuals, including the former President of The Gambia, Yahya Jammeh, in a coordinated move with the United States on human rights violations.
"The UK and our allies are shining a light on the severe and systematic human rights violations perpetrated by those sanctioned today," foreign minister Dominic Raab said in a statement.
Others named in the sanctions were security figures and officials from Russia, Venezuela, Pakistan and Gambia, including Jammeh's wife.
