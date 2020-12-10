Mamata Banerjee calling me names speaks volumes about her mentality: JP Nadda

BJP chief Jagat Prakash Nadda on Thursday targeted West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for calling him 'chaddha, Nadda, fadda, bhaddha' at a rally and said this speaks "volumes about her mentality". Nadda, who addressed a press conference here, said her remarks were not in keeping with Bengali culture.

"This speaks volumes about the mentality of Mamataji...I have been told she has given me a lot of names. Mamataji, this speaks about your culture. This is not a Bengali culture. We are proud to adhere to Bengali culture," Nadda said. Banerjee had earlier in the day targeted the Bharatiya Janata Party on its slamming the Trinamool Congress government over the attack on Nadda's convoy and said it was resorting to "nautanki".

She also targeted Nadda, who was on a two-day visit to state and referred to him as "Chaddha, Nadda, Fadda, Bhaddha". "They (BJP) has no other work. At times Home Minister is here, other times it's chaddha, Nadda, fadda, bhaddha is here. When they have no audience, they call their workers for doing nautanki," Banerjee said at a public rally in Kolkata.

Nadda said the BJP will win over 200 seats in next year's assembly polls in West Bengal. He said "glossary" which the Trinamool Congress leader uses for the Prime Minister, "tells how low she has taken down Bengal".

"We feel hurt. Bengal belongs to everyone... In the coming elections, people will say 'namaskar' to her and BJP's lotus will bloom, we will win more than 200 seats." On the COVID-19 situation in West Bengal, he said that Mamata Banerjee is known for "mismanagement" of coronavirus.

"Modiji is known for the management of COVID-19 management and Mamata is known for mismanagement of COVID. Deaths and cases were not reported and the central government team was not allowed to visit hospitals...Bengal's public will not spare her now," he said. The BJP has said that Nadda's convoy was attacked and several party leaders including Kailash Vijayvargiya injured when protesters pelted stones at their vehicles at Diamond Harbour.

During his visit to the state, Nadda participated in various programmes aimed at "strengthening the party at the base as well as at the booth level". West Bengal will go to the polls next year. (ANI)