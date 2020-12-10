Left Menu
Voting for members in 50 urban local bodies in 12 districts of Rajasthan on Friday

Polling will take place from 8 am to 5 pm, while counting will be held on 13th December amid tight security arrangements and as per COVID-19 guidelines, State Election Commissioner P S Mehra said here on Thursday.As many as 2,622 polling booths have been set up in 1,775 wards of 43 Nagar Palika and seven Nagar Parishad, and a total of 14.32 lakh voters will be able to cast their votes.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 10-12-2020 22:41 IST | Created: 10-12-2020 22:41 IST
Voting for the post of members in 50 urban local bodies in 12 districts in Rajasthan will be held on Friday in which 7,249 candidates are in the fray. Polling will take place from 8 am to 5 pm, while counting will be held on 13th December amid tight security arrangements and as per COVID-19 guidelines, State Election Commissioner P S Mehra said here on Thursday.

As many as 2,622 polling booths have been set up in 1,775 wards of 43 Nagar Palika and seven Nagar Parishad, and a total of 14.32 lakh voters will be able to cast their votes. Mehra informed that the notification for the election of chairpersons will be issued on December 14 and nominations can be filed till 3 pm on December 15.

Scrutiny will be held on December 16, and the nominations can be withdrawn till 3 pm on December 17, he said. Voting for chairpersons will be held from 10 am to 2 pm on December 20, and counting will begin soon after polling is over.

The election of deputy chairperson will take place on December 21. Mehra has appealed to the candidates, their supporters and voters to follow the guidelines related to COVID-19.

