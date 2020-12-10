Left Menu
Raj: 12 BJP, 5 Cong candidates win 'pramukh' seats in 20 zila parishad

Three independent members were elected as zila pramukh in Ajmer, Bundi and Dungarpur.Election of Pradhan in 221 panchayat samiti was also held and the results were out but the party-wise tally of candidates was not immediately known.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 10-12-2020 23:02 IST | Created: 10-12-2020 23:01 IST
Raj: 12 BJP, 5 Cong candidates win 'pramukh' seats in 20 zila parishad
Twelve BJP, five Congress and three independent candidates were elected to the post of 'pramukh' in 20 zila parishad in Rajasthan on Thursday, officials said. Earlier in the day, the election to the posts of 'pramukh' and 'pradhan' were held in 20 zila parishad and 221 gram panchayat, respectively.

Of the 20 zila parishad for which the results have been declared, the opposition BJP won in Bhilwara, Chittorgarh, Churu, Jaisalmer, Jalore, Jhunjhunu, Pali, Sikar, Tonk, Udaipur, Rajsamand and Nagaur, while the candidates of the ruling Congress won in Banswara, Barmer, Bikaner, Hanumangarh and Pratapgarh, the officials said. Three independent members were elected as zila pramukh in Ajmer, Bundi and Dungarpur.

Election of Pradhan in 221 panchayat samiti was also held and the results were out but the party-wise tally of candidates was not immediately known. Elections for 4,371 seats of members in 222 panchayat samiti and 636 members in 21 zila parishad were held in the state recently and the counting took place on Tuesday.

Due to repolling at one booth in Jhalawar on Thursday, the elections of pradhan in one panchayat samiti and pramukh in Jhalawar zila parishad will be held on Friday..

