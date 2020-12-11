Left Menu
Miscreants found dissuading people from voting in DDC polls in Anantnag, FIR filed: SEC

The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Thursday filed an FIR against miscreants found dissuading people from voting in the ongoing District Development Council (DDC) elections in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district.

Jammu and Kashmir State Election Commissioner SEC KK Sharma. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Thursday filed an FIR against miscreants found dissuading people from voting in the ongoing District Development Council (DDC) elections in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district. "Some miscreants were found dissuading people from voting in Anantnag during the fifth phase of the DDC elections today. When the media reached, miscreants started to worsen the situation. The police separated the media from the area and the situation was brought under control," said Jammu and Kashmir State Election Commissioner (SEC) KK Sharma at a press conference here.

The FIR has been filed under Sections 103, 147, 306 of the Indian Penal Code, among others. Further investigation is underway in the matter. A total of 51.20 per cent of people voted across 37 seats in the fifth phase of the first-ever DDC elections that passed off peacefully across Jammu and Kashmir, said Sharma on Thursday.

The Jammu division recorded an average voter turnout of 66.67 per cent with Poonch District recording the highest percentage of 71.62 per cent followed by Doda district with 70.95 per cent and 70.83 per cent voting recorded in Rajouri district, while the lowest turnout in Jammu division was in Jammu district which recorded 60.24 per cent. (ANI)

