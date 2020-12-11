Over 21 per cent polling recorded in Rajasthan urban local body polls

A voting percentage of 21.88 was recorded in the first two hours of polling for the post of members in 50 urban local bodies spread over 12 districts of Rajasthan on Friday. Voting began at 8 am and will end at 5 pm and all COVID-19 guidelines are being followed, a spokesperson of the state election commission said. As many as 2622 polling booths have been set up for polling in 1775 wards of 43 Nagar Palikas and 7 Nagar Parishad and a total of 14.32 lakh voters are eligible to cast their votes

As many as 7249 candidates are in the fray for the post of members in the 50 urban local bodies.