Mamata Banerjee has to follow Constitution: West Bengal Guv over attack on Nadda's convoy

A day after Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) chief Jagat Prakash Nadda's convoy was attacked, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar on Friday came down heavily on Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and said yesterday's incidents are a 'slur on our democratic fabric'.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 11-12-2020 13:38 IST | Created: 11-12-2020 13:38 IST
West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

A day after Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) chief Jagat Prakash Nadda's convoy was attacked, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar on Friday came down heavily on Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and said yesterday's incidents are a 'slur on our democratic fabric'. "The events that happened yesterday are most unfortunate. They are a slur on our democratic fabric," said Dhankar while addressing a press conference.

"The Chief Minister has to follow the Constitution. She cannot depart from its paths. The law and order situation in the state has been continuously worsening for long. Distancing of governance from the rule of law and Constitutional parameters is to an alarming level, making it extremely difficult for me to conclude if the governance in the state is in accordance with the Constitution," he added. The Governor further said, yesterday was an important day as it was Human Rights Day.

"The entire world is celebrating human rights, the basic rights that are essential for civil society. These human rights were in flames yesterday," he added. "I have sent a report to the Central Government about the extremely disturbing developments that do not augur well for democratic values," said Dhankar.

The Governor invited the 'attention' of Chief Minister Banerjee to the preamble of the Indian Constitution. "I would like to request you (CM) to not take any step against the Constitution of India," he added.

Meanwhile, after the attack on Nadda in West Bengal, the Ministry of Home Affairs summoned state Chief Secretary and Director General of Police (DGP) over the law and order situation in the state, sources said. The Union Home Secretary had also written a letter to West Bengal Chief Secretary on the attack on the Nadda's convoy.

On Thursday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had condemned the alleged attack on Nadda's convoy while it was on its way to the Diamond Harbour area in West Bengal from Kolkata. He said the Central government is taking this attack "very seriously". (ANI)

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

