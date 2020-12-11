TN CM, deputy CM, DMK chief pay tributes to poet Bharathi

Chennai, Dec 11 (PTI): Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami, deputy Chief Minister O Paneerselvam and DMK president M K Stalin on Friday paid tributes to Tamil poet Subramania Bharathi on his 138th birth anniversary. Palaniswami posted a picture of the poet-reformer on Twitter and paid homage to him by quoting his couplet.

Stating that ''Mahakavi'' Bharatiar's unique distinction was in employing Tamil language to ignite the spirit of nationalism, the Chief Minister recalled the multi-faceted personality's desire to eliminate starvation. Leader of the Opposition Stalin, praising Bharathiar for invoking the spirit of nationalism, said the then DMK government had nationalised the poet's house and installed his statue in Chennai Deputy Chief Minister Panneerselam, Makkal Needhi Maiam-founder Kamal Haasan and others too paid tributes.

Meanwhile, state Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar, along with his Cabinet colleagues P Benjamin and K Pandiarajan, paid floral tributes to a portrait of the poet on the Marina here. Bharati, born in 1882 in Ettayapuram, was a Tamil writer, poet, journalist and an independence activist.