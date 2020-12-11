Mamata Banerjee government has adopted violence as means to stay in power: Dilip Ghosh

Responding to the alleged attack by Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President JP Nadda's convoy in Diamond Harbour on Thursday, West Bengal BJP President Dilip Ghosh on Friday said the government in power in the state has adopted violence as a means to stay in power. "There is no place for such violence in democracy. The government in power has adopted violence as a means of staying in power. It is very difficult to establish peace and conduct a peaceful election in such an atmosphere in West Bengal. It is unfortunate that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee says that nothing happened. Police and media vehicles were damaged. We watched everything on TV but still they are denying it," Ghosh said while speaking to reporters here.

"Mamata Banerjee's second-in-command Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Abhishek Banerjee says that people's anger has been expressed. West Bengal Police tweets that nothing has happened. The administration is fast asleep and justice is unattainable in such circumstances," he added. Ghosh further said the people of West Bengal want liberation from violence and expressed confidence in the Union government for delivering justice.

"We have written to Home Minister Amit Shah regarding the attack on BJP president JP Nadda. The Union Home Secretary has summoned West Bengal Chief Secretary and Director General of Police (DGP) for assessing the ground situation in West Bengal. The people of West Bengal want liberation from violence and want peace. The Union government is very active, responsible and sensitive. Justice will surely prevail," he said. Minister of State for Women and Child Development, Government of India, Debasree Chaudhuri also responded on the attack on Nadda's convoy and said, "Mamata Banerjee needs to choose her words carefully. Are the Home Minister and Prime Minister of India outsiders? West Bengal is not her private paternal estate but a part of our country."

Banerjee had on Thursday targeted the BJP over its slamming the Trinamool Congress government over "attack" on BJP president JP Nadda's convoy and said it was resorting to "nautanki". She also targeted Nadda, who was on a two-day visit to the state and referred to him as "chaddha, Nadda, fadda, bhaddha".

"They (BJP) has no other work. At times Home Minister is here, other times its Chaddha, Nadda, Fadda, Bhaddha is here. When they have no audience, they call their workers for doing nautanki," Banerjee said at a public rally in Kolkata. Union Home Minister Amit Shah has condemned the attack on Nadda's convoy while it was on its way to Diamond Harbour area from Kolkata. The Union Minister said the central government is taking this attack "very seriously".

"Today, the National President of BJP in Bengal @JPNadda was attacked. The attack is condemnable. The central government is taking this attack very seriously. The Bengal government will have to answer to the peace loving people of the state for this sponsored violence," Shah said in a tweet. BJP national secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya said the attack shows the level of anarchy and it is imperative to establish democracy in the state of West Bengal.

Nadda's convoy was allegedly attacked and several BJP leaders including Kailash Vijayvargiya were injured when protesters pelted stones at their vehicles at Diamond Harbour. West Bengal is due to go for the Legislative Assembly polls in mid-2021. (ANI)