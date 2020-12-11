Left Menu
Development News Edition

BJP leaders protest against 'attack' on party chief Nadda in West Bengal

The way the BJP national president was attacked, a conspiracy by the state government cannot be ruled out, alleged Jatiya.West Bengal has returned to an era of anarchy, tyranny and darkness under the TMCs rule, the former Union minister said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-12-2020 18:50 IST | Created: 11-12-2020 18:50 IST
BJP leaders protest against 'attack' on party chief Nadda in West Bengal

Senior BJP leaders Vijay Goel and Satya Narayan Jatiya staged a protest here on Friday against the ''attack'' on party president JP Nadda in West Bengal. The protesters, including activists of the ''Lok Abhiyan'', also torched an effigy of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee during the demonstration at the Bengali Market.

''The attack on BJP president JP Nadda is a sign of the Mamata government's panic. It is an attack on democracy,'' Goel told reporters. Banerjee is ''lying'' that the attackers were not workers of the Trinmool Congress (TMC), the former Union minister charged and questioned the ''silence'' of other political parties over the incident.

West Bengal is witnessing a growing chaos, Goel claimed, adding that hundreds of BJP workers have been attacked in the state with 14 of them killed in the last nine months. ''The way the BJP national president was attacked, a conspiracy by the state government cannot be ruled out,'' alleged Jatiya.

West Bengal has returned to an era of ''anarchy, tyranny and darkness'' under the TMC's rule, the former Union minister said. Nadda's convoy was pelted with stones on Thursday morning allegedly by TMC workers at Sirakol in the Diamond Harbour area of West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district, where he had gone to address a rally.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 998 spoilers revealed, Sasaki vs Franky, more on Sasaki’s transformation

Circulate Capital commits USD 19 mn investment in 4 waste management cos in India

UK tariff waiver puts domestic trade pressure on Airbus

Equitas Small Finance Bank launches 3-in-1 account

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Boy kidnapped for Rs 50 lakh ransom in UP's Maharajganj

A six-year-old boy has been kidnapped from a village in Uttar Pradeshs Maharajganj district and a ransom of Rs 50 lakh demanded from his parents, police said on Friday. Deepak, son of Piyush Gupta, was playing games on a mobile phone outsid...

Odisha Lokayukta directs vigilance to probe into corruption charges against MLA

The Lokayukta on Friday directed the state Vigilance to probe into the corruption charges made against arrested Gopalpur MLA Pradeep Kumar Panigrahi. The Lokayukta has also asked the Vigilance Directorate to conduct a preliminary inquiry ag...

Choreographer Remo D'Souza admitted to Mumbai hospital after heart attack

Choreographer and director Remo DSouza has been admitted to Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai due to a heart attack on Friday.The 46-year-old was immediately admitted to the hospital after he experienced a sudden blockage. COO Santosh Shetty, Ko...

Taiwan shows keeness to invest in Karnataka

A Taiwanese delegation met Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Friday and said several of its companies were keen to discuss investment plans in the state. The delegation, led by Director-General of Taipei Economic and Cultural Cen...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020