BJP leaders protest against 'attack' on party chief Nadda in West Bengal

Senior BJP leaders Vijay Goel and Satya Narayan Jatiya staged a protest here on Friday against the ''attack'' on party president JP Nadda in West Bengal. The protesters, including activists of the ''Lok Abhiyan'', also torched an effigy of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee during the demonstration at the Bengali Market.

''The attack on BJP president JP Nadda is a sign of the Mamata government's panic. It is an attack on democracy,'' Goel told reporters. Banerjee is ''lying'' that the attackers were not workers of the Trinmool Congress (TMC), the former Union minister charged and questioned the ''silence'' of other political parties over the incident.

West Bengal is witnessing a growing chaos, Goel claimed, adding that hundreds of BJP workers have been attacked in the state with 14 of them killed in the last nine months. ''The way the BJP national president was attacked, a conspiracy by the state government cannot be ruled out,'' alleged Jatiya.

West Bengal has returned to an era of ''anarchy, tyranny and darkness'' under the TMC's rule, the former Union minister said. Nadda's convoy was pelted with stones on Thursday morning allegedly by TMC workers at Sirakol in the Diamond Harbour area of West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district, where he had gone to address a rally.