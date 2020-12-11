Left Menu
Development News Edition

Erdogan says U.S. sanctions would 'disrespect' Turkey

President Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday U.S. sanctions over Turkey's purchase of Russian S-400 missiles would be disrespectful to a NATO ally, after sources said Washington was poised to take the step likely to further strain relations. The report of imminent U.S. sanctions targeting Turkey's defence industry over missiles comes as EU leaders at a summit discussed separate sanctions against Turkish officials over gas exploration in disputed parts of the Mediterranean.

Reuters | Updated: 11-12-2020 19:11 IST | Created: 11-12-2020 19:11 IST
Erdogan says U.S. sanctions would 'disrespect' Turkey

President Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday U.S. sanctions over Turkey's purchase of Russian S-400 missiles would be disrespectful to a NATO ally, after sources said Washington was poised to take the step likely to further strain relations.

The report of imminent U.S. sanctions targeting Turkey's defence industry over missiles comes as EU leaders at a summit discussed separate sanctions against Turkish officials over gas exploration in disputed parts of the Mediterranean. Both developments -- examples of Erdogan's long-strained relations with Western allies -- have caused anxiety among investors. The U.S. moves, earlier than expected and potentially wider in scope, are likely to have the greater immediate impact.

The lira tumbled nearly 2% after Reuters cited sources saying U.S. sanctions are set to be announced as soon as Friday. The currency later rebounded as investors weighed up the impact. The U.S. measures under the Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA) would be enacted by U.S. President Donald Trump as President-elect Joe Biden prepares to take office on Jan. 20.

"For America to get up and confront Turkey with a matter like CAATSA is disrespectful to a very important NATO partner," state-owned Anadolu agency cited Erdogan as saying. In a later speech to officials from his AK Party, Erdogan took a more conciliatory tone, calling on both U.S. and EU politicians to "break from the influence of anti-Turkey lobbies".

"There are no issues that we cannot solve with dialogue and cooperation," he said. The lira, which has hit a series of record lows and is among the worst performers in emerging markets this year, weakened past 8 to the dollar for the first time in two weeks. By 1226 GMT it had rebounded to 7.89, flat on the day.

A 25% currency depreciation has worsened economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic this year. Ankara acquired the S-400 ground-to-air defences in mid-2019 and says they pose no threat to NATO allies. Washington disagrees, and last year removed Turkey from an F-35 jet programme.

'DEEP CRISIS' Two sources familiar with the matter, including a U.S. official speaking on the condition of anonymity, told Reuters Trump had given aides his blessing for the sanctions.

He would likely need to select from a list of 12 CAATSA options ranging from mild to harsh. Even mild U.S. sanctions would further roil U.S.-Turkish relations that "have been in deep crisis for quite some time" over a range of other issues, said Galip Dalay, fellow at Robert Bosch Academy. "Domestically it will increase further anti-Americanism... and it is unlikely to change Turkish policy."

Erdogan was quoted by Turkish media as saying he had no problems during Trump's four years in office and that Biden also knows him well. A treasury desk trader at one bank said the simultaneous U.S. and EU moves were negative but would not directly harm the Turkish economy in the short term, and have only a limited market impact if they remain mild.

The economy has slumped badly twice in as many years. The lira rebounded from a record low of 8.58 last month after Erdogan replaced top economic policymakers and pledged a new market-friendly era. Timothy Ash at Blue Bay Asset Management said Trump would be expected to choose lighter sanctions and "clear the air" for Biden to reset relations. "Surely it can only get better from here," he said.

In Brussels, EU leaders agreed a statement paving the way to punish individuals accused of planning or taking part in what the bloc says is unauthorised drilling off Cyprus. They shied away from a threat in October to consider wider measures. Turkey, which says it is exploring for hydrocarbons in waters within its rights, called the EU approach "biased and illegal".

(Additional reporting by Nevzat Devranoglu, Tuvan Gumrukcu and Ezgi Erkoyun in Turkey and Marc Jones in London Writing by Daren Butler and Jonathan Spicer Editing by Dominic Evans, Mark Heinrich and Peter Graff)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 998 spoilers revealed, Sasaki vs Franky, more on Sasaki’s transformation

Circulate Capital commits USD 19 mn investment in 4 waste management cos in India

UK tariff waiver puts domestic trade pressure on Airbus

Equitas Small Finance Bank launches 3-in-1 account

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Boy kidnapped for Rs 50 lakh ransom in UP's Maharajganj

A six-year-old boy has been kidnapped from a village in Uttar Pradeshs Maharajganj district and a ransom of Rs 50 lakh demanded from his parents, police said on Friday. Deepak, son of Piyush Gupta, was playing games on a mobile phone outsid...

Odisha Lokayukta directs vigilance to probe into corruption charges against MLA

The Lokayukta on Friday directed the state Vigilance to probe into the corruption charges made against arrested Gopalpur MLA Pradeep Kumar Panigrahi. The Lokayukta has also asked the Vigilance Directorate to conduct a preliminary inquiry ag...

Choreographer Remo D'Souza admitted to Mumbai hospital after heart attack

Choreographer and director Remo DSouza has been admitted to Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai due to a heart attack on Friday.The 46-year-old was immediately admitted to the hospital after he experienced a sudden blockage. COO Santosh Shetty, Ko...

Taiwan shows keeness to invest in Karnataka

A Taiwanese delegation met Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Friday and said several of its companies were keen to discuss investment plans in the state. The delegation, led by Director-General of Taipei Economic and Cultural Cen...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020