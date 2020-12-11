D B Gupta takes oath as Rajasthan CIC

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra on Friday administered the oath of office to newly appointed state Chief Information Commissioner (CIC) D B Gupta and two information commissioners. Narayan Bareth and Sheetal Dhankar were sworn in as information commissioners in a ceremony at the Raj Bhawan.

Gupta is a former chief secretary of Rajasthan, while Bareth is a veteran journalist. The appointment orders of the chief information commissioner and the information commissioners were issued recently.

Chief minister Ashok Gehlot, members of the council of ministers and senior officials were present on the occasion, according to a Raj Bhawan spokesperson..