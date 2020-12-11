Left Menu
Development News Edition

Erdogan says Caucasus platform can turn new page in Turkey-Armenia ties -NTV

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday that a regional cooperation platform in the Caucasus he had discussed with his Azeri counterpart in Baku could help turn a new page in relations with Armenia if Yerevan took "positive steps". "If Armenia joins this process and takes positive steps, a new page can be turned in Turkey-Armenia ties too.

Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 11-12-2020 20:56 IST | Created: 11-12-2020 20:56 IST
Erdogan says Caucasus platform can turn new page in Turkey-Armenia ties -NTV

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday that a regional cooperation platform in the Caucasus he had discussed with his Azeri counterpart in Baku could help turn a new page in relations with Armenia if Yerevan took "positive steps". Erdogan was in the Azeri capital to review a military parade marking Azerbaijan's victory over Armenia in a war over the Nagorno-Karabakh enclave that ended last month.

During the six-week conflict over the breakaway ethnic Armenian enclave in Azerbaijan, Turkey backed its ethnic Turkic ally Azerbaijan and accused Armenia of occupying Azeri territories. In Baku, Erdogan called for a change of leadership in Yerevan, while offering the country the chance to join the regional group and see its borders with Turkey reopen.

Broadcaster NTV quoted Erdogan as telling reporters on his return flight from Baku that the regional platform - which will include Russia, Turkey, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Iran and Armenia - would provide a "win-win" opportunity for all parties and that Russian President Vladimir Putin was "keen" on the idea. "If Armenia joins this process and takes positive steps, a new page can be turned in Turkey-Armenia ties too. As long as new opportunities come up, there is no doubt that Armenia's gains here will seriously increase too. Armenia stands to win the most from this," Erdogan was cited as saying.

"If Armenia develops this process positively, we will open our closed borders to Armenia. Our only concern is to contribute to regional peace," he said. Armenia and Turkey signed a landmark accord in 2009 to restore ties and open their borders after a century of hostility stemming from the World War One mass killing of Armenians by Ottoman forces. But the deal was never ratified by the two governments and relations have remained tense.

The Nagorno-Karabakh fighting ended after a Russian-brokered ceasefire locked in Azeri gains and saw Moscow deploy peacekeepers to the region. Under a separate deal, Russia and Turkey will also jointly monitor the ceasefire. Erdogan also said Turkey would play "an important role" in the reconstruction of areas taken by Azerbaijan in the conflict, saying he and Azeri President Ilham Aliyev had agreed to move on this within a year, according to NTV.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 998 spoilers revealed, Sasaki vs Franky, more on Sasaki’s transformation

Circulate Capital commits USD 19 mn investment in 4 waste management cos in India

UK tariff waiver puts domestic trade pressure on Airbus

Equitas Small Finance Bank launches 3-in-1 account

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G India launch teased

Oppo on Thursday unveiled the Reno 5 series comprising the Reno 5 5G and Reno 5 Pro 5G in China. Both smartphones come with an OLED display, 64-megapixel quad rear camera setup and 65W fast-charging support.A day after the launch, Tasleem A...

MSMEs comprise 75 pc of Ordnance Factory Board vendors: chairman

Ordnance Factory Board OFB Chairman C S Vishwakarma on Friday said that 75 per cent of its 4,000 vendors are medium and small scale enterprises MSMEs. Vishwakarma said that in order to promote ease of doing business, the MSME vendors are pa...

India welcomes 'fruitful discussions' among the Gulf countries to resolve rift in region

India on Friday welcomed the recent fruitful discussions among the Gulf countries towards resolving the rift in their region and hoped for harmonious relations between those nations. Responding to a media query on the statement by Kuwait Fo...

Business briefs

DBS Bank India on Friday said it has tied up with Haqdarshak, a social enterprise, to aid small businesses recover from the reverses of the pandemic. Through the tie-up with the Singaporean lender, Haqdarshak will target one lakh entreprene...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020