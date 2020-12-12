UK's Johnson holds no-deal Brexit stocktake meeting, BBC reports

UK's Johnson holds no-deal Brexit stocktake meeting, BBC reportsReuters | London | Updated: 12-12-2020 02:10 IST | Created: 12-12-2020 02:02 IST
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson chaired a meeting with his Brexit supremo Michael Gove and others on Friday to take stock of the country's preparedness for leaving the European Union without a trade deal, the BBC reported.
The BBC said Johnson and Gove met senior officials in charge of Brexit planning in the Cabinet room earlier on Friday. Johnson had earlier said it was now "very, very likely" that Britain would complete its journey out of the bloc in three weeks without a trade deal.
- READ MORE ON:
- Johnson
- Brexit
- British
- Michael Gove
- Boris Johnson
- Gove
ALSO READ
26/11 attacks: Terrorism must be eradicated, says British MP
UK's Johnson says substantial differences on Brexit trade deal remain
Passengers can carry double check-in baggage in economy class of India-UK flights: British Airways
Another week gone, Brexit trade talks remain stuck
EU to offer UK fish deal in bid to break Brexit deadlock - RTE