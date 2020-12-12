Left Menu
If Bengal doesn't reply on complaints, will handover matter to MHA: NCW chief

The National Commission for Women will submit details of over 260 complaints from West Bengal to the Ministry of Home Affairs for further action if the state administration fails to respond to them within 15 days, its chairperson Rekha Sharma said on Saturday.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 12-12-2020 14:10 IST | Created: 12-12-2020 14:10 IST
The National Commission for Women will submit details of over 260 complaints from West Bengal to the Ministry of Home Affairs for further action if the state administration fails to respond to them within 15 days, its chairperson Rekha Sharma said on Saturday. Sharma was on a two-day visit to the state to inquire into ''inaction'' on 267 complaints, including two the women's rights panel has initiated on its own.

''The worrisome situation in West Bengal is police don't reply, and no action has been taken on the complaints. Neither the director general of police nor the chief secretary meets me, and this not the first time. They send their subordinates who are clueless about everything,'' she told PTI.

''In the last eight months, there have been more than 260 complaints, and no report has been sent to us,'' Sharma added. She said that she will write to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, and if the commission doesn't get any response on the complaints within the next 15 days, the matter will be forwarded to the home ministry.

''We met governor during our visit this time. I am not saying the government can control things, but it can at least take action,'' she said. The commission has raised concern about the ''rising problem of trafficking of women'' from north Bengal and tribal areas of the state.

West Bengal's Women and Child Development Minister Sashi Panja said women are safer in the state than any other part of the country. ''The state government has taken all steps for the security of the women. The allegations against the state administration are baseless and politically motivated,'' she said.

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

