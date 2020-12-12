Left Menu
Development News Edition

RLP leader Hanuman Beniwal begins march towards Delhi in protest against farm laws

Amid the ongoing farmers' protest at the gates of the national capital, the Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) leader and Member of Parliament (MP) Hanuman Beniwal on Saturday began a demonstration march towards Delhi.

ANI | Nagaur (Rajasthan) | Updated: 12-12-2020 15:05 IST | Created: 12-12-2020 15:05 IST
RLP leader Hanuman Beniwal begins march towards Delhi in protest against farm laws
RLP leader Hanuman Beniwal. Image Credit: ANI

Amid the ongoing farmers' protest at the gates of the national capital, the Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) leader and Member of Parliament (MP) Hanuman Beniwal on Saturday began a demonstration march towards Delhi. "Thousands of farmers will meet in Kotputli and then decide the further course of action," the RLP leader said while speaking to the reporters here.

Expressing his support to the farmers, the RLP leader said the present situation is a "do and die" situation and "Rajasthan farmers stand in solidarity with the farmers across the country". "Government should work to raise the minimum support price (MSP) and also listen to farmers' representatives regarding their demands and grievances," the leader, who is a National Democratic Alliance (NDA) ally, said.

Urging that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government should leave its stubbornness and take the decision for the farmers' benefit, Beniwal said that the government should implement Swaminathan Committee report. "Implement Swaminathan Aayog report so that MSP will increase and the farmers will be benefitted," he said.

The National Commission on Farmers (NCF) was constituted on November 18, 2004, under the chairmanship of Professor MS Swaminathan to address the nation-wide calamity of farmers' suicides in India. The NCF submitted four reports in December 2004, August 2005, December 2005 and April 2006 respectively. The fifth and final report was submitted on October 4, 2006. The reports contain suggestions to achieve the goal of "faster and more inclusive growth" of farmers and are collectively termed the MS Swaminathan report for farmers. Reminding the promises of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government, Beniwal said that farmers were on the streets with the hope that "if Article 370 can be revoked, the laws could also be repealed or amended".

"There is no harm for the government if it repeals the laws," he added. He appealed to PM Modi to stop the protest by "withdrawing or amending the laws as per the agitating farmers' demand". (ANI)

TRENDING

No plan to change Everest height in Bengal school books till notified by authorities in country

Google introduces Macro Converter for Sheets

Sanofi/GSK delay COVID-19 vaccine after disappointing trials

Walgreens, CVS Health to administer first vaccines to U.S. nursing homes on Dec 21 - executives

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Fauci addresses African Americans' vaccine concerns, says 'developed by African American woman'

As skepticism regarding the safety of COVID-19 vaccine among the African American community rises, US top infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci said that one of the major vaccine candidates has been worked on by an African American woman....

Govt taking steps to make India competitive in global economy; focus on sunrise sectors must: Kant

Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant on Saturday said the government is taking a series of measures to make India highly competitive in the global economy and stressed that the country must get into the sunrise areas of growth. Addressing the FICCI ...

Colombia reports 8,998 new COVID-19 cases

Bogota Colombia, December 12 ANIXinhua Colombia on Friday reported 8,998 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the nationwide tally to 1,408,909, according to its health authorities.The country also confirmed 185 new fatalities from the virus, raisi...

Former West Bengal CM Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee's condition stable, on non-invasive ventilation

Former West Bengal Chief Minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee 76, who was admitted at Woodlands Hospitals Critical Care Department on December 9, is on non-invasive ventilation post-extubation for the past 24 hours.According to a statement by t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020