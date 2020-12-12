Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rajasthan: Ghanshyam Tiwari returns to BJP after two years

Senior Rajasthan leader Ghanshyam Tiwari joined the BJP on Saturday, two years after he quit the party due to growing differences with the state and central leadership.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 12-12-2020 15:06 IST | Created: 12-12-2020 15:06 IST
Rajasthan: Ghanshyam Tiwari returns to BJP after two years

Senior Rajasthan leader Ghanshyam Tiwari joined the BJP on Saturday, two years after he quit the party due to growing differences with the state and central leadership. He joined the BJP at an event held at the party headquarters here. State party president Satish Poonia was also present at the event.

''After a long time, I am getting a chance to speak from this platform. I thank the party leadership which considered my letter to join the party,'' Tiwari told reporters. He said he is completely committed to the BJP's ideology and though he had shared the stage with the Congress once, he never accepted its membership.

He added that earlier, he was with the BJP with his heart and soul but formed a new party due to certain circumstances. Before resigning from the BJP in June 2018, Tiwari had been at loggerheads with the then chief minister Vasundhara Raje-led state dispensation over a number of issues including farmers' plight and corruption.

Tiwari had floated Bharat Vahini Party ahead of the Rajasthan Assembly elections in 2018. He contested the election from Sanganer seat but lost. Earlier, Poonia said Tiwari returning to the BJP is not an exception.

Uma Bharti, Kalyan Singh, Babu Lal Marandi had also returned to the party, he said. Poonia also targeted the Congress over its defeat in the recently concluded panchayat elections in the state, saying despite people's mandate being against it, the ruling party is claiming its vote share increased this time.

Congress leaders Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Rahul Gandhi are running the state government through social media while youths are waiting to get jobs, he said..

TRENDING

No plan to change Everest height in Bengal school books till notified by authorities in country

Google introduces Macro Converter for Sheets

Sanofi/GSK delay COVID-19 vaccine after disappointing trials

Walgreens, CVS Health to administer first vaccines to U.S. nursing homes on Dec 21 - executives

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Fauci addresses African Americans' vaccine concerns, says 'developed by African American woman'

As skepticism regarding the safety of COVID-19 vaccine among the African American community rises, US top infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci said that one of the major vaccine candidates has been worked on by an African American woman....

Govt taking steps to make India competitive in global economy; focus on sunrise sectors must: Kant

Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant on Saturday said the government is taking a series of measures to make India highly competitive in the global economy and stressed that the country must get into the sunrise areas of growth. Addressing the FICCI ...

Colombia reports 8,998 new COVID-19 cases

Bogota Colombia, December 12 ANIXinhua Colombia on Friday reported 8,998 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the nationwide tally to 1,408,909, according to its health authorities.The country also confirmed 185 new fatalities from the virus, raisi...

Former West Bengal CM Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee's condition stable, on non-invasive ventilation

Former West Bengal Chief Minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee 76, who was admitted at Woodlands Hospitals Critical Care Department on December 9, is on non-invasive ventilation post-extubation for the past 24 hours.According to a statement by t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020