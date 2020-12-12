Left Menu
PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 12-12-2020 18:21 IST | Created: 12-12-2020 18:21 IST
Gopal Italia, who threw shoe at Guj minister, now AAP convener

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Saturday said it will contest all seats in elections to local bodies in Gujarat, due early next year. The AAP has also appointed Gopal Italia, who had hurled a shoe at Minister of State for Home Pradipsinh Jadeja in 2017 alleging corruption in the state government, as its state convener, the party tweeted.

''AAP Gujarat is emerging as a strong alternative in Gujarat. AAP is going to contest on all seats in upcoming local elections. Youth leader Gopal Italia has been announced as state convener of AAP Gujarat,'' the AAP Gujarat tweeted. The Arvind Kejriwal-led party also announced the names of presidents of various districts and municipal corporations.

Italia, a state government clerk posted at the office of Dhandhuka taluka Sub-Divisional Magistrate under Ahmedabad collectorate, had hurled a shoe at Jadeja on March 2, 2017 when the latter was preparing to address the media. The shoe had missed its target. He was appointed as AAP's vice president for Gujarat early this year.

Earlier, Italia had been arrested by the Ahmedabad crime branch for allegedly impersonating a police constable to call up deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel and circulating audio clips of the conversation on social media..

