BJP's AP unit hits out at Jagan Mohan Reddy govt

Tirupati, Dec 12 (PTI): The BJP Andhra Pradesh's new executive committee mounted a scathing attack on the Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy government, accusing it of pushing the state into a deep economic crisis and jeopardising development while indulging in large-scale corruption. The national party demanded that Amaravati be continued as the sole capital of Andhra Pradesh and render justice to thousands of farmers who gave up their fertile lands for the new city.

A resolution to this effect was adopted on the first day of the two-day meeting of the new executive that began here on Saturday. Union Minister of State for External Affairs and party AP in-charge V Muraleedharan, former Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh Raman Singh, Rajya Sabha member G V L Narasimha Rao, BJP state president Somu Veerraju, general secretary S Vishnuvardhan Reddy, MLC P V N Madhav and a host of leaders addressed the meeting.

The political resolution adopted on the occasion expressed serious concern over the state's economy as the incumbent YSR Congress government has been resorting to indiscriminate borrowing in the name of welfare. ''The YSRC is bothered more about its political survival than the state's wellbeing. In just 18 months, the government borrowed more than Rs one lakh crore, which was unprecedented. If the same situation continues, the state will become bankrupt,'' the BJP warned.

The party accused the YSRC of following the same corrupt practices of the previous TDP government because of which there was no industrial growth. ''The new industrial policy brought in by the present government has not attracted any industries but has resulted in job losses,'' it said.

Lakhs of construction workers were on the road without work due to the faulty policies of the Jagan Mohan Reddy regime. More than 3.50 lakh teachers of unaided private schools were languishing without wages because of the stand adopted by the government.

''We demand that the government pay Rs 10,000 each to the private teachers and pull them out of misery,'' the resolution said. Non-implementation of reservations for economically weaker sections among upper castes was depriving job and higher education opportunities to thousands of eligible youth.

The government should open its eyes at least now and implement the 10 per cent EWS reservations, the BJP demanded. Lashing out at the Jagan Mohan Reddy government for ''hurting the sentiments of Hindus,'' the BJP said it viewed the growing attacks on temples and Hindu religious institutions and forcible conversions seriously.

By depositing the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams funds in private banks, the Jagan Mohan Reddy government was seeking to raise loans and also divert temple funds for other purposes. ''This government is adopting dual standards in case of other religions while targeting Hindus.

''The government should immediately identify the miscreants and bring them to book. It also found fault with the YSRC regime usurping the various Central schemes and giving them its name.

The YSRC was following the TDP in this regard, it alleged. The BJP adopted another resolution hailing the various path-breaking initiatives of the Narendra Modi government, including the scrapping of Article 370, enacting three new farm laws for the benefit of farmers, managing the Covid-19 crisis effectively, safeguarding the nation's borders firmly, ushering in the new National Education Policy, launching the Aatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan and taking up the construction of the Divya Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.PTI DBV SS PTI PTI