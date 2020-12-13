California AG warns 2 strip clubs of violations

California's attorney general has told the owners of two strip clubs to follow orders because he said they are violating the state's new stay-at-home policy, which bars social gatherings in an effort to limit the spread of the coronavirus

In a letter sent Friday to Midway Ventures LLC and F-12 Entertainment Group, the owners of Pacers Showgirls International and Cheetahs Gentlemen's Club, respectively, Xavier Becerra said the clubs must change their policies because they are in violation of the order, issued December 6, that covers Southern California

Becerra said the state will pursue legal action if the companies don't comply.