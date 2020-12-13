Left Menu
PTI | Kochi | Updated: 13-12-2020 16:30 IST | Created: 13-12-2020 15:51 IST
House maid who fell from 6th floor of apartment succumbs to injuries
A house maid who was seriously injured after she fell while apparently trying to climb down from the sixth floor of an apartment here last week, succumbed to her injuries at a private hospital on Sunday, police said. Kumari, 55, from Salem in Tamil Nadu, suffered serious head injuries due to the fall on December 5.

She was first rushed to a government hospital here and then taken to the private hospital, where she was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit. Hospital sources said her condition worsened on Saturday evening and she was put on ventilator support. She died on Sunday morning, they said.

Her family has alleged that the flat owner had kept Kumari locked up in the apartment and that he was responsible for her death. Kochi City Police Commissioner Vijay Sakhare has ordered a probe into the incident.

Police have said registered a case of illegal confinement against the flat owner on the basis of the statements of her husband and son. ''Legal action will be taken against the flat owner. We are trying to explore whether any other offences can be made out.

The illegal confinement leads to serious charges. We are exploring that,'' a top police officer told PTI. Police said the incident occurred when the woman allegedly tried to escape from the apartment after her request for going back to her village on an urgent phone call by her husband was turned down by the apartment owner.

The woman had allegedly tied two sarees together and tried to scale down from the balcony of the apartment located near Marine Drive here.

