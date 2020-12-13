Left Menu
Development News Edition

Brexit deal can be done, must be within days - Irish foreign minister

Reuters | Dublin | Updated: 13-12-2020 19:02 IST | Created: 13-12-2020 19:02 IST
Brexit deal can be done, must be within days - Irish foreign minister

Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney said on Sunday he believed that a post-Brexit trade deal could be agreed and that both sides wanted one, but that negotiations really needed to be finalised in the next few days.

"Despite some of the commentary we've got from various different sources in the last week, I think both sides do want a deal and they want a deal now," Coveney told national broadcaster RTE.

"My view is that a deal can be done, but it really needs to be done within the next few days.... There will be huge pressure this week on the negotiating teams to close this out and I would say a lot of impatience coming from Brussels and London."

TRENDING

Odd News Roundup: Yandex robots start to deliver restaurant meals in central Moscow; Time is precious, says Vietnamese collector of European church clocks and more

AstraZeneca buying drug developer Alexion for USD 39 billion

INTERVIEW-With U.S. now in hand, BioNTech CEO looks for more vaccine production

United Airlines starts Delhi-Chicago daily flights

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

BJP activist found dead near home in Bengal's East Burdwan

A BJP activist was found dead near his residence in West Bengals East Burdwan district on Sunday, triggering protests by party workers, who alleged that he was killed by members of the ruling TMC. Though police did not confirm Sukhdeb Prama...

Notification to be issued soon to fill govt vacancies in Telangana

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Sunday saidnotifications would be issued shortly to fill vacancies of teachers, police personnel andthose in other government departments in the state. Rao directedChief Secretary Somesh Kumar...

Soccer-Borussia Dortmund sack manager Favre after Stuttgart defeat

Borussia Dortmund have sacked manager Lucien Favre following Saturdays 5-1 loss at home to promoted VfB Stuttgart, the German Bundesliga club said on Sunday.We are all grateful to Lucien Favre for his excellent work over the past 2-12 years...

U.S. FDA chief defends process for approving COVID-19 vaccine

U.S. Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Stephen Hahn defended the FDAs process for approving Pfizers COVID-19 vaccine on Sunday and denied claims by President Donald Trump that the vaccine could have been available a week sooner.We d...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020