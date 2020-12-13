Left Menu
Farmers' agitation is led mainly by middlemen, commission agents and political leaders: former Himachal CM

BJP leader and former Himachal Pradesh chief minister Shanta Kumar has said that the three agriculture laws are beneficial for farmers and the ongoing farmers protest is led mainly by middlemen, commission agents and political leaders.

ANI | Palampur (Himachal Pradesh) | Updated: 13-12-2020 21:10 IST | Created: 13-12-2020 21:00 IST
Former Himachal Pradesh chief minister Shanta Kumar speaking to ANI. . Image Credit: ANI

BJP leader and former Himachal Pradesh chief minister Shanta Kumar has said that the three agriculture laws are beneficial for farmers and the ongoing farmers protest is led mainly by middlemen, commission agents and political leaders. "The situation is serious because the government wants to rescue farmers from those who exploit them. And this agitation is run by those who mislead the farmers. The actual farmers are working in their fields. This agitation is carried out mainly by middlemen, commission agents and political leaders," Kumar told ANI.

He said, "This agitation is going on not everywhere in the country but mainly in Punjab because in Punjab the commission of Arhtiyas is Rs 5,000 crore. Also, the MSP's profit goes to six per cent people only and the rest of the farmers do not get profit from MSP because small farmers sell to big farmers and then they (big farmers) sell and thereby earn profit from MSP." "These laws have been made after a lot of thought and it is for the benefit of the farmers. But due to self-interest, these types of agitations are done in the country. In Shaheen Bagh, the agitation was carried out for 100 days," he said.

When asked about the government's response to the situation, Kumar said, "The government is doing well. The method is to make them understand. And they will understand slowly." "Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government works for farmers benefit. These laws are against those who have exploited them. I appeal to farmers to support these laws and take back the agitation," he added.

The agitation in and around Delhi entered its 18th day on Sunday, with the farmers' call to block Delhi-Jaipur highway. The farmers are protesting against the recently enacted Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020; and Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

