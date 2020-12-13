BJP leaders protesting outside Delhi CM's residence damage CCTV cameras, allege govt sources

BJP leaders holding demonstration outside Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence demanding payment of funds due to the party-ruled municipal corporations damaged CCTV cameras at the spot on Sunday evening, alleged Delhi government sources. North Delhi Mayor Jai Prakash, however, said women councillors of the BJP ''smashed new CCTV cameras, installed by the AAP government, to protect their privacy''.

A video of the alleged incident went viral on social media purportedly showing some people gathered outside the CM's residence and one of them smashing a CCTV camera fixed on the boundary wall. A police complaint in this regard has been filed, government sources said. ''The BJP leaders protesting outside chief minister's residence damaged CCTV cameras today,'' said a government source.

Delhi BJP leaders termed the allegation a ''drama'' by the ruling AAP to ''divert'' people's attention from the ongoing indefinite dharna by mayors and other leaders of the party-ruled corporations. Delhi BJP general secretary Harsh Malhotra said, ''There was resentment among the protesting corporation leaders as new CCTV cameras were being fixed close to the spot where women leaders slept during the night.'' ''Is not it a breach of privacy of women? Kejriwal government should answer why it wanted to install cameras where female BJP leaders stayed during the dharna,'' he said. The BJP leaders also claimed that three to four cameras covering the protest site outside Chief Minister's residence were installed earlier and they did not object to it.

''Dozens of cameras are still installed outside Kejriwal's residence. What was the need to instal more at a place where female leaders are staying. It's nothing but another drama by Kejriwal,'' charged Delhi BJP vice president Virendra Sachdeva. North Delhi mayor said, ''Women councillors, who are sitting on protests with us, broke the cameras to protect their privacy. No old cameras have be touched.'' ''We don't want to prolong this faceoff too, we just want a dialogue with the chief minister which he is not willing to have. We will not budge from here till then,'' Prakash said. KND The mayors and leaders of three municipal corporations, including women councilors have been sitting on the dharna outside the chief minister's residence at Flagstaff Road in Civil Lines area for past one week demanding payment of ''dues'' of Rs 13,000 crore to the civic bodies.