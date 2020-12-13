Left Menu
Development News Edition

BJP leaders protesting outside Delhi CM's residence damage CCTV cameras, allege govt sources

North Delhi Mayor Jai Prakash, however, said women councillors of the BJP smashed new CCTV cameras, installed by the AAP government, to protect their privacy.A video of the alleged incident went viral on social media purportedly showing some people gathered outside the CMs residence and one of them smashing a CCTV camera fixed on the boundary wall.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-12-2020 21:35 IST | Created: 13-12-2020 21:30 IST
BJP leaders protesting outside Delhi CM's residence damage CCTV cameras, allege govt sources
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

BJP leaders holding demonstration outside Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence demanding payment of funds due to the party-ruled municipal corporations damaged CCTV cameras at the spot on Sunday evening, alleged Delhi government sources. North Delhi Mayor Jai Prakash, however, said women councillors of the BJP ''smashed new CCTV cameras, installed by the AAP government, to protect their privacy''.

A video of the alleged incident went viral on social media purportedly showing some people gathered outside the CM's residence and one of them smashing a CCTV camera fixed on the boundary wall. A police complaint in this regard has been filed, government sources said. ''The BJP leaders protesting outside chief minister's residence damaged CCTV cameras today,'' said a government source.

Delhi BJP leaders termed the allegation a ''drama'' by the ruling AAP to ''divert'' people's attention from the ongoing indefinite dharna by mayors and other leaders of the party-ruled corporations. Delhi BJP general secretary Harsh Malhotra said, ''There was resentment among the protesting corporation leaders as new CCTV cameras were being fixed close to the spot where women leaders slept during the night.'' ''Is not it a breach of privacy of women? Kejriwal government should answer why it wanted to install cameras where female BJP leaders stayed during the dharna,'' he said. The BJP leaders also claimed that three to four cameras covering the protest site outside Chief Minister's residence were installed earlier and they did not object to it.

''Dozens of cameras are still installed outside Kejriwal's residence. What was the need to instal more at a place where female leaders are staying. It's nothing but another drama by Kejriwal,'' charged Delhi BJP vice president Virendra Sachdeva. North Delhi mayor said, ''Women councillors, who are sitting on protests with us, broke the cameras to protect their privacy. No old cameras have be touched.'' ''We don't want to prolong this faceoff too, we just want a dialogue with the chief minister which he is not willing to have. We will not budge from here till then,'' Prakash said. KND The mayors and leaders of three municipal corporations, including women councilors have been sitting on the dharna outside the chief minister's residence at Flagstaff Road in Civil Lines area for past one week demanding payment of ''dues'' of Rs 13,000 crore to the civic bodies.

TRENDING

Odd News Roundup: Yandex robots start to deliver restaurant meals in central Moscow; Time is precious, says Vietnamese collector of European church clocks and more

AstraZeneca buying drug developer Alexion for USD 39 billion

INTERVIEW-With U.S. now in hand, BioNTech CEO looks for more vaccine production

United Airlines starts Delhi-Chicago daily flights

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Drop in max temp at most places in Rajasthan

Most places in Rajasthan recorded a drop of two to three degree Celsius in the maximum temperature on Sunday, a Meteorological MeT Department official said. The drop in temperature was due to dense fog in north-western areas in the last two...

Algeria president makes first appearance since hospitalisation

Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune on Sunday made his first appearance since he was flown to a hospital in Germany 47 days ago after testing positive for the novel coronavirus, saying he is recovering and will be back home soon.Tebboun...

Bosnia's top judge to quit amid corruption allegations

The head of Bosnias top judicial body said on Thursday he was standing down following pressure from fellow judges and Western diplomats to resign over corruption allegations, which he denied.Milan Tegeltija, a Serb, said he would quit the H...

First Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine doses to arrive in Canada on Sunday - official

The first doses of Pfizer Incs COVID-19 vaccine will arrive in Canada later on Sunday, with more of the initial batch of 30,000 coming on Monday, the official in charge of Canadas vaccine rollout told the CBC.Canada is expected to approve t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020