Chhattisgarh: Over 1 lakh people join virtual marathon

More than 1 lakh people took part in a virtual marathon held in Chhattisgarh on Sunday to mark the completion of two years of Bhupesh Baghel-led Congress government in the state, an official said. The virtual event was held to ensure compliance with COVID-19 safety protocols, he said.

''People from across the state celebrated the completion of 2 years of Bhupesh Baghel-led government by participating in the virtual marathon themed 'Baat hai abhiman kee, Chhattisgarh ke swabhimaan kee','' the public relations department official said. Cabinet ministers, Congress MP and MLAs and state officials also posted photos and short clips of their run on social media platforms, he said.