Left Menu
Development News Edition

Biden considers former EPA chief McCarthy for domestic climate czar-sources

Biden is also now considering Michael Regan, an African American who runs North Carolina's environmental agency, to run the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, the two sources said. If appointed, Regan would be a surprise choice over one-time frontrunner Mary Nichols, who is retiring from the California Air Resources Board, as environmental justice activists and civil rights leaders push for more diversity at the incoming administration.

Reuters | Updated: 14-12-2020 06:46 IST | Created: 14-12-2020 06:46 IST
Biden considers former EPA chief McCarthy for domestic climate czar-sources

President-elect Joe Biden is considering appointing Gina McCarthy, who headed the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency under former President Barack Obama, as domestic "climate czar" in charge of coordinating climate policies across federal agencies, according to two people familiar with the plan. Biden is also now considering Michael Regan, an African American who runs North Carolina's environmental agency, to run the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, the two sources said.

If appointed, Regan would be a surprise choice over one-time frontrunner Mary Nichols, who is retiring from the California Air Resources Board, as environmental justice activists and civil rights leaders push for more diversity at the incoming administration. The Biden transition team did respond to requests for comment. McCarthy, Regan and Nichols did not respond to requests for comment.

Biden has made tackling climate change a pillar of his upcoming administration, seeking to restore the United States as a global leader on the issue while forcing all federal agencies to rethink their roles in tackling the problem. Biden, the former Democratic vice president under Obama, selected John Kerry to serve as his global climate czar, making him part of the U.S. national security team and tasking him with coordinating with other counties on the environment.

If selected, McCarthy, who currently serves as the president of the Natural Resources Defense Counsel, a leading national environmental group, would serve as the domestic counterpart to Kerry. Former Michigan Governor Jennifer Granholm is also under consideration, the sources said.

Biden is expected to make a slate of announcements later this week that will be heavily scrutinized by the nation's environmental groups, the sources say, including his pick to run the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, domestic climate czar and the Interior Department. The sources stressed the choices have not been finalized and the situation remains fluid.

Nichols was long considered a frontrunner for the EPA but her nomination now looks less likely as the president-elect seeks to diversify his Cabinet appointments, the sources said. Dozens of environmental justice groups in California recently wrote a letter to Biden opposing Nichols, saying she too often sided with the industry. In an interview with Reuters last week, Nichols defended herself against the criticism, calling it "disappointing" and saying she stands by her work and the people who carried it out.

In recent days, Regan has emerged as a surprise leading candidate, according to three sources familiar with the process. Regan has run the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality since 2017 and has been part of the push to hold big companies like Duke Energy accountable for pollution. Under his leadership at the North Carolina agency, Duke Energy agreed to the largest coal ash cleanup in the United States in January.

TRENDING

Amul seeks removal of videos claiming they are cruel to cows: HC seeks reply of uploader, Google, Facebook

There has been absolutely no compromise in clinical testing of COVID-19 vaccines: Gangandeep Kang

Bahrain approves Chinese COVID-19 vaccine for use

Immunotherapy drugs are riskier for treatment of cancer patients, study suggests

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Biden considers former EPA chief McCarthy for domestic climate czar-sources

President-elect Joe Biden is considering appointing Gina McCarthy, who headed the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency under former President Barack Obama, as domestic climate czar in charge of coordinating climate policies across federal a...

Suspected Russian hackers spied on U.S. Treasury emails - sources

Hackers believed to be working for Russia have been monitoring internal email traffic at the U.S. Treasury and Commerce departments, according to people familiar with the matter, adding they feared the hacks uncovered so far may be the tip ...

Mexico registers 8,608 new coronavirus cases, 249 more deaths

Mexicos health ministry on Sunday reported 8,608 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infection and 249 additional fatalities, bringing the total in the country to 1,250,044 cases and 113,953 deaths.The government says the real number of infe...

Japan PM to decide on tourism campaign as approval rating plummets over virus

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga could further restrict a much-criticised travel subsidy programme in an effort to contain coronavirus infections, local media said on Sunday, as his approval rating plummets over the handling of the pa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020