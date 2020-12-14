Javadekar slams Kejriwal's hunger strike call, terms it hypocrisy

Slamming Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over the call for a day-long fast in support of the framers' protest, Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar on Monday said that this is nothing but hypocrisy. Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, Javadekar said "@ArvindKejriwal this is your hypocrisy. You promised amendment to APMC Act in Punjab assembly elections. You notified one farm law in Delhi in November 2020 and you are on fast today. Nothing but hypocrisy."

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is set to hold a one-day fast in support of the farmers' protest today. In response to a call given by the agitating farmers, he also urged his Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) volunteers, supporters, as well as the people of the country to join the farmers' agitation.

Protesters will also hold a nationwide demonstration at all district offices on Monday and a hunger strike from 8 am to 5 pm. The hunger strike is a part of the farmers' strategy to intensify their agitation. Thousands of farmers have been protesting on the outskirts of Delhi since November 26 demanding the government to repeal the newly enacted farm laws.

However, the government has held several rounds of talks with farmers' organisations including the meeting called by Union Home Minister Amit Shah offering changes to the laws and written assurances. Farmers have been protesting at the borders of Delhi demanding the repeal of the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, the Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)