Left Menu
Development News Edition

Javadekar slams Kejriwal's hunger strike call, terms it hypocrisy

Slamming Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over the call for a day-long fast in support of the framers' protest, Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar on Monday said that this is nothing but hypocrisy.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-12-2020 10:00 IST | Created: 14-12-2020 10:00 IST
Javadekar slams Kejriwal's hunger strike call, terms it hypocrisy
Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Slamming Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over the call for a day-long fast in support of the framers' protest, Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar on Monday said that this is nothing but hypocrisy. Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, Javadekar said "@ArvindKejriwal this is your hypocrisy. You promised amendment to APMC Act in Punjab assembly elections. You notified one farm law in Delhi in November 2020 and you are on fast today. Nothing but hypocrisy."

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is set to hold a one-day fast in support of the farmers' protest today. In response to a call given by the agitating farmers, he also urged his Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) volunteers, supporters, as well as the people of the country to join the farmers' agitation.

Protesters will also hold a nationwide demonstration at all district offices on Monday and a hunger strike from 8 am to 5 pm. The hunger strike is a part of the farmers' strategy to intensify their agitation. Thousands of farmers have been protesting on the outskirts of Delhi since November 26 demanding the government to repeal the newly enacted farm laws.

However, the government has held several rounds of talks with farmers' organisations including the meeting called by Union Home Minister Amit Shah offering changes to the laws and written assurances. Farmers have been protesting at the borders of Delhi demanding the repeal of the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, the Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

TRENDING

Amul seeks removal of videos claiming they are cruel to cows: HC seeks reply of uploader, Google, Facebook

Immunotherapy drugs are riskier for treatment of cancer patients, study suggests

Bahrain approves Chinese COVID-19 vaccine for use

There has been absolutely no compromise in clinical testing of COVID-19 vaccines: Gangandeep Kang

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Fast in support of protesting farmers, appeals Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday appealed to people to fast wherever they are in support of protesting farmers, and asserted that farmers will win in the end. Kejriwal is holding a one-day fast in support of the farmers protes...

MyLogistics training 500 SpiceXpress employees on cold chain vaccine handling

logistics Gurukul is giving online training to more than 500 employees of SpiceJets cargo arm SpiceXpress on cold chain vaccine handling, a press release said on Monday. The Delhi-based training academy stated in the release that it is prov...

JSW Steel's credit profile unaffected by proposed tap issuance: Moody's

JSW Steel Ltds credit profile will remain unaffected by the tap offering on existing 500 million dollar senior unsecured notes issued in October by Periama Holdings LLC, a wholly-owned indirect subsidiary of JSW, Moodys Investors Service sa...

Maha BJP legislators protest over Maratha quota issue

Legislators of the Opposition BJP squatted on the stairs of the VidhanBhavan building here on Monday to protest against the Maharashtra governments lackadaisical attitude towards the Maratha quota and farmers issues. The protest was held be...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020