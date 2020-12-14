Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ajit Pawar denies reports on Rs 90 cr being spent on ministers' bungalow renovation

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Monday said that the reports about Rs 90 crores spent on Bungalow renovation (of Ministers) is not correct.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 14-12-2020 12:48 IST | Created: 14-12-2020 12:48 IST
Ajit Pawar denies reports on Rs 90 cr being spent on ministers' bungalow renovation
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar speaking to media on Monday. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Monday said that the reports about Rs 90 crores spent on bungalow renovation (of Ministers) is not correct.

Speaking to reporters, the Deputy Chief Minister said, "The reports about Rs 90 crores spent on bungalow renovation (of Ministers) is not correct. I don't know where did they get this figure from."

"According to the concerned department, data on expenditure has not been updated yet," he said. (ANI)

TRENDING

Bahrain approves Chinese COVID-19 vaccine for use

Amul seeks removal of videos claiming they are cruel to cows: HC seeks reply of uploader, Google, Facebook

Immunotherapy drugs are riskier for treatment of cancer patients, study suggests

There has been absolutely no compromise in clinical testing of COVID-19 vaccines: Gangandeep Kang

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

PDP leader's PSO shot dead in Srinagar

Manzoor Ahmad, the Personal Security Officer PSO of a PDP leader, who got injured in a terrorist attack on Monday in Srinagar, has succumbed to his injuries.According to the Jammu and Kashmir Police, the terrorists had fired on the PSO in t...

Working to transform Guwahati as gateway to Southeast Asia: Sonowal

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said on Monday that his government was working to transform Guwahati as a gateway to Southeast Asia. Speaking at the annual general meeting of the Indian Chamber of Commerce, Sonowal said the state is...

Have great moves in store if Aus plan to dish out 'chin music', says Gill

India batsman Shubman Gill has said that the Virat Kohli-led side has the ability to dish out quality bouncers and now the trend has changed of India being on the receiving end of chin music. The first Test of the four-match series between ...

Countries across world understood we were right about Pakistan being fountainhead of terrorism: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

Countries across world understood we were right about Pakistan being fountainhead of terrorism Defence Minister Rajnath Singh....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020