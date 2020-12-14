Ajit Pawar denies reports on Rs 90 cr being spent on ministers' bungalow renovation
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Monday said that the reports about Rs 90 crores spent on Bungalow renovation (of Ministers) is not correct.ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 14-12-2020 12:48 IST | Created: 14-12-2020 12:48 IST
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Monday said that the reports about Rs 90 crores spent on bungalow renovation (of Ministers) is not correct.
Speaking to reporters, the Deputy Chief Minister said, "The reports about Rs 90 crores spent on bungalow renovation (of Ministers) is not correct. I don't know where did they get this figure from."
"According to the concerned department, data on expenditure has not been updated yet," he said. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ajit Pawar