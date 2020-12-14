Darekar to move breach of privilege motion against BMC chief

BJP leader Pravin Darekar on Monday said he will move a breach of privilege motion against BMC Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal for ''not replying'' to any of the ''hundreds of letters'' he had sent on the COVID-19 situation in the metropolis. Darekar, leader of opposition in the Maharashtra Legislative Council, said the letters highlighted wrongdoings related to the COVID-19 situation, offered suggestions, and demanded some information.

''The BMC commissioner did not show courtesy of giving even a two-line reply to the letters,'' Darekar told reporters outside the legislature building. There was ''dilly-dallying'' in replying to his letters sent in the capacity of leader of opposition in the council, and, therefore, justice was not done to the rights given to him by the legislature, Darekar claimed.

''Hence, I will move breach of privilege motion against the BMC commissioner,'' Darekar said..