'I assure you that Government of India is with farmers', says MoS Kailash Choudhary

As farmer protests continue along the borders of Delhi, Union Minister of State Kailash Choudhary has assured that the Government of India is with the farmers.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-12-2020 15:51 IST | Created: 14-12-2020 15:51 IST
Union Minister of State, Kailash Choudhary (Photo ANI). Image Credit: ANI

As farmer protests continue along the borders of Delhi, Union Minister of State Kailash Choudhary has assured that the Government of India is with the farmers. Speaking to ANI, the minister said, "The farmers should be ready for mediation instead of not listening to anyone. I wish to assure that the Government of India is with the farmers. These bills will favour the interests of the farmers. Recently, many farmers came and greeted Narendra Tomar ji."

The minister requested protestors to stop agitating in such cold weather conditions coupled up with the Covid-19 pandemic can prove to be harmful to the health of the people. He raised questions over the stand of the Aam Aadmi Party and Congress Party saying that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Congress Party supported the bills in the house and not in front of the public.

"In fact, the Congress Manifesto of 2019 general elections had stated that they will finish the APMCs (Agricultural Produce Market Committee). Modi government has not completely finished off the APMCs. Hence, the opposition parties are taking a U-turn," he said. "The opposition parties had protested against the removal of Article 370, the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), and now farm laws. The Narendra Modi-led NDA government believes in Aatmanirbhar Bharat and hopes to make every farmer self-reliant", he added.

The government has held six rounds of talks with farmers' organisations including the meeting called by Union Home Minister Amit Shah offering changes to the laws and written assurances. Meanwhile, farmer leaders have sit on a hunger strike from 8 am-5 pm at the gates of the national capital where the protest entered 19th day on Monday.

Farmers have been demanding the repeal of the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, the Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

