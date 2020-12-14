Left Menu
West Bengal leader of opposition calls on me, expresses anguish over law and order: Jagdeep Dhankhar

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday informed that Leader of the Opposition in the state Abdul Mannan met him at Raj Bhawan and expressed concerns over the law and order situation in the state.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 14-12-2020 17:52 IST | Created: 14-12-2020 17:52 IST
West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar (File photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday informed that Leader of the Opposition in the state Abdul Mannan met him at Raj Bhawan and expressed concerns over the law and order situation in the state. "Abdul Mannan, Leader of Opposition, called on me today at Raj Bhawan. He expressed serious concern at rise in political violence and the decline in law and order. He deprecated politically inspired police postings and stressed the need of fair elections," he tweeted.

In another tweet, he said, "For holding fair polls he stressed observance of "political neutrality" by police and administration and timely positioning of central forces to bolster confidence of people in the system." Earlier on Saturday, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar said governance by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is "getting increasingly distanced from rule of law and constitution" and he has been cautioning her.

Dhankar also said he will work for ensuring free, fair and violence-free elections in the state next year. "Constitutional parameters must be adhered to. The governance by Mamata Banerjee is getting increasingly distanced from rule of law and the Constitution of India. I have been cautioning her," Dhankhar told ANI here. (ANI)

