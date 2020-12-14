Left Menu
BJP seems to be branding supporters of farmers as Naxals: NCP

In a video message, state minister and NCPs national spokesperson Nawab Malik alleged leaders of the BJP have been using terms like Naxalites, urban naxals and Khalistanis and are also claiming the hand of China and Pakistan in connection with the ongoing protests by farmers for a repeal of three agri laws.It shows the BJP somewhere wants to term those who raise their voice for the poor, farmers and workers and fight battle against injustice as Naxalites or terrorists.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 14-12-2020 19:00 IST | Created: 14-12-2020 19:00 IST
The ruling NCP in Maharashtra on Monday alleged the BJP ''somewhere'' wanted to brand those who raise their voice in support of the poor and farmers as ''Naxalites or terrorists''. In a video message, state minister and NCP's national spokesperson Nawab Malik alleged leaders of the BJP have been using terms like ''Naxalites, urban naxals and Khalistanis'' and are also claiming the hand of China and Pakistan in connection with the ongoing protests by farmers for a repeal of three agri laws.

''It shows the BJP somewhere wants to term those who raise their voice for the poor, farmers and workers and fight battle against injustice as Naxalites or terrorists. This is not happening for the first time. The BJP is a party of the rich which wants to stand with traders. This has been the history of the BJP,'' he alleged. Malik said that branding the poor, farmers and workers in such a way is a ''dangerous tactic'' being adopted by the BJP.

The Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP shares power in Maharashtra with the Shiv Sena and Congress. Recently, Union Minister Piyush Goyal had said the agitation no longer remains a farmers' movement as it has been ''infiltrated by Leftist and Maoist elements'' demanding the release of those put behind bars for ''anti-national activities''.

This, he had said, was clearly to derail agriculture reforms brought by the government. Another Union minister and Maharashtra BJP leader Raosaheb Danve had kicked up a row saying that China and Pakistan were behind the protests of cultivators, inviting sharp reactions from various quarters.

