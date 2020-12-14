BJP wins 32 out of 49 seats in Goa's Zilla Panchayat polls

Left Menu
The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party BJP in Goa on Monday made big gains in the Zilla Panchayat elections, winning 32 out of 49 seats on offer, while the opposition Congress performed poorly, bagging just four.

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 14-12-2020 19:04 IST | Created: 14-12-2020 19:04 IST
The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Goa on Monday made big gains in the Zilla Panchayat elections, winning 32 out of 49 seats on offer, while the opposition Congress performed poorly, bagging just four. Voting took place on December 12 in 48 constituencies in the state's Zilla Panchayats which have a total of 50 seats. While the BJP had won unopposed in one seat, election in another constituency was countermanded due to death of a candidate.

In the results announced on Monday, the BJP won 32 seats, Independents seven, the Congress four, the MGP three while the NCP and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) bagged one each. The AAP won its first-ever seat in an election in the coastal state, where the Arvind Kejriwal-led party is aiming to contest on a majority of constituencies in the 2022 assembly polls. Goa has a 40-member assembly.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant expressed happiness over the BJP's poll performance in the rural belt of the tourist state. I humbly bow down before the people of Goa for the trust they have reposed in the Bharatiya Janata Party as well as the Govt of Goa working under my leadership.

''Let us shape a glorious and Swayampurna (self- reliant) Goa by taking ahead the same trust and confidence, Sawant tweeted. Later, addressing a press conference, he said the rural voters have shown their faith in the BJP's leadership and the state government.

He said the party has won with ''huge margins'' in many of the ZP constituencies. Goa BJP president Sadanand Shet Tanavade said the results indicate the support the party has earned among the voters.

The result also reveals what would be the result of 2022 Goa Legislative Assembly election. We will form government with absolute majority in the state, he said. A total of 56.82 per cent voter turnout was recorded in the 48 constituencies where elections were held.

