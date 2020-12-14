Left Menu
Development News Edition

Malaysian PM Muhyuddin may face showdown in final budget vote

Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin may face another challenge to his leadership on Tuesday, if the opposition in parliament seeks to block a third and final vote to pass the government's 2021 budget. Muhyiddin's government plans to spend a record 322.5 billion ringgit ($79.61 billion) next year, up 2.5% from this year as it seeks to spur activity in an economy badly hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

Reuters | Kuala Lumpur | Updated: 14-12-2020 21:43 IST | Created: 14-12-2020 21:31 IST
Malaysian PM Muhyuddin may face showdown in final budget vote
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin may face another challenge to his leadership on Tuesday, if the opposition in parliament seeks to block a third and final vote to pass the government's 2021 budget.

Muhyiddin's government plans to spend a record 322.5 billion ringgit ($79.61 billion) next year, up 2.5% from this year as it seeks to spur activity in an economy badly hit by the coronavirus pandemic. Opposition lawmakers led by veteran leader Anwar Ibrahim backed down from a plan to vote down the budget at the end of the policy stage debate last month, avoiding a potential political crisis as Muhyiddin faced the first real test of his wafer-thin majority in the 222-seat parliament.

A budget defeat would have been seen as a loss of confidence in Muhyiddin's leadership and could have triggered snap polls. Two opposition sources said Anwar, who in September declared he had majority support from lawmakers to form a government, is expected to try to block the budget this time.

"He's got 113, so we expect something to happen," said a senior opposition lawmaker, who asked not to be named as they were not authorised to speak to media. The opposition bloc include up to 10 lawmakers from the United Malays National Organisation (UMNO), the former ruling party, led by its president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and former premier Najib Razak, according to the sources.

Anwar and Najib's offices declined to comment, while Ahmad Zahid's representative did not have any immediate comment. There was also no immediate comment from the prime minister's office.

Muhyiddin also faces pressure from his predecessor, Mahathir Mohamad, who on Monday called on lawmakers to consider replacing a "weak" government with one that is stable and focused on reviving Malaysia's economic fortunes. "If the 222 members of parliament love this country, they will not choose the party or themselves... they are elected in order to govern this country," Mahathir told a news conference. ($1 = 4.0510 ringgit)

TRENDING

Immunotherapy drugs are riskier for treatment of cancer patients, study suggests

Bahrain approves Chinese COVID-19 vaccine for use

Amul seeks removal of videos claiming they are cruel to cows: HC seeks reply of uploader, Google, Facebook

There has been absolutely no compromise in clinical testing of COVID-19 vaccines: Gangandeep Kang

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Why us again? Italy suffers disproportionate toll in second COVID wave

In late November doctor Maurizio Cappiello visited more than 130 patients in the emergency room of Cardarelli hospital, in the southern Italian city of Naples. More than two-thirds had COVID-19. The virus which was limited mainly to Italys ...

German baker makes Christmas stollen fit for a queen

Basti Bruecklmaier shows off a selection of nuts and raisins over which he pours flour, sugar, butter and a secret blend of spices to make one of Germanys tastiest treats - and some of his stollen is destined for Britains Queen Elizabeth. T...

Women self-help groups to get Rs 50,000: U'khand CM

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Monday announced that women self-help groups engaged in making LED lights will be given a revolving fund of Rs 50,000. The announcement was made by the chief minister while addressing a fu...

Vigyan Yatra flagged off ahead IISF 2020

The Indian Association of the Cultivation of Science IACS, Kolkata, recently organised the Vigyan Yatra, a promotional activity of the India International Science Festival, the Ministry of Science and Technology said on Monday. The sixth ed...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020