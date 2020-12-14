Congress appoints Govindas Konthoujam as Manipur unit chief

The Congress on Monday appointed Govindas Konthoujam as the head of its Manipur unit replacing M Okendro. Congress president Sonia Gandhi has appointed Konthoujam as the Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee president with immediate effect, a party statement said.

The party appreciates the contribution of outgoing PCC president Okendro, it said. In July, Gandhi had approved new office-bearers of the Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee which included 15 vice presidents and an equal number of general secretaries.