Congress appoints Govindas Konthoujam as Manipur unit chief

Congress president Sonia Gandhi has appointed Konthoujam as the Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee president with immediate effect, a party statement said.The party appreciates the contribution of outgoing PCC president Okendro, it said. In July, Gandhi had approved new office-bearers of the Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee which included 15 vice presidents and an equal number of general secretaries.

Congress appoints Govindas Konthoujam as Manipur unit chief
The Congress on Monday appointed Govindas Konthoujam as the head of its Manipur unit replacing M Okendro. Congress president Sonia Gandhi has appointed Konthoujam as the Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee president with immediate effect, a party statement said.

The party appreciates the contribution of outgoing PCC president Okendro, it said. In July, Gandhi had approved new office-bearers of the Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee which included 15 vice presidents and an equal number of general secretaries.

