Kailash Vijayvargiya's security beefed up after Bengal incident, provided bulletproof car

The Centre has provided a bulletproof car to BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya, who was part of the convoy that was attacked during party chief JP Nadda's visit to West Bengal last week.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 14-12-2020 22:28 IST | Created: 14-12-2020 22:28 IST
Kailash Vijayvargiya's security beefed up after Bengal incident, provided bulletproof car
BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya talking to media on Monday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The Centre has provided a bulletproof car to BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya, who was part of the convoy that was attacked during party chief JP Nadda's visit to West Bengal last week. It was decided to provide him with a bullet-proof car and the vehicle was added to his cavalcade today.

Vijayvargiya is BJP in-charge of West Bengal, which is scheduled to go the polls next year. "A bullet-proof car has been added to the security of Kailash Vijayvargiya," a CISF official told ANI.

The convoy of Nadda, who was on a two-day visit to West Bengal, was attacked on December 10 and several BJP leaders including Kailash Vijayvargiya were injured when protesters pelted stones at their vehicles while he was on his way to Diamond Harbour. (ANI)

