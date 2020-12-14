Left Menu
Development News Edition

Haasan praises 'Yusuf Khan,' says Indian democracy is 'ill'

Hailing Khan aka Marudanayagam 1725-64, Haasan said he fought against the Britishers and was hanged by them through a conspiracy and not in a war.This happened about 100 years before the Sepoy Mutiny 1857, the first war of Indian independence and Khans fight against the Englishmen is the first Sepoy mutiny for independence, he said, addressing a party event.

PTI | Dindigul | Updated: 14-12-2020 23:29 IST | Created: 14-12-2020 23:29 IST
Haasan praises 'Yusuf Khan,' says Indian democracy is 'ill'

Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan on Monday praised 18th century rebel commander Mohammed Yusuf Khan for his 'fight against the Britishers' and alleged that Indian democracy was now afflicted by illness. Hailing Khan aka Marudanayagam (1725-64), Haasan said he fought against the Britishers and was hanged by them through a conspiracy and not in a war.

This happened about '100 years before the Sepoy Mutiny' (1857, the first war of Indian independence) and Khan's fight against the Englishmen is the 'first Sepoy mutiny' for independence, he said, addressing a party event. Haasan had aspired to produce a film on the life and times of Marudanayagam, but the project did not take off.

Subsequently, he said the struggle was continued by men like Tipu Sultan and Velu Nachiar for independence and it was achieved. Like the bygone saga of valour, another 'revolution' should be ushered in as Indian democracy was afflicted by illness, he said.

''It will not be an exaggeration to say that Indian democracy is today afflicted by illness,'' he said. The Election Commission, Haasan said, has denied the torch light symbol allotted in the 2019 Lok Sabha election to the party and added that it could not deter them.

Earlier in the day, he said in Madurai that he would contest the Assembly elections, but declined to specify the constituency. If voted to power, he assured the people of an honest and corruption free government by his party.

On the farmers' protest in Delhi, he said his part workers have taken part in the stir in the national capital. On Sunday, launching his campaign for the Assembly elections from Madurai, he hinted at the possibility of political realignment.

Also, he said he was 'continuing' the dream of late chief Minister M G Ramachandran to make Madurai the second capital of Tamil Nadu..

TRENDING

Immunotherapy drugs are riskier for treatment of cancer patients, study suggests

Bahrain approves Chinese COVID-19 vaccine for use

Amul seeks removal of videos claiming they are cruel to cows: HC seeks reply of uploader, Google, Facebook

There has been absolutely no compromise in clinical testing of COVID-19 vaccines: Gangandeep Kang

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Pune schools suspend online classes over non-payment of fees

Schools affiliated to an association in Maharashtra have decided to suspend online classes for three days in Pune as well as in adjoining Pimpri- Chinchwad for three days from Tuesday following non-receipt of fees from a section of students...

Canada turns a corner in pandemic as first COVID-19 vaccine shots administered

Canada kicked off its inoculation campaign against COVID-19 on Monday by injecting frontline healthcare workers, becoming just the third nation in the world to administer the PfizerBioNTech vaccine. The first dose went to Anita Quidangen, a...

France's COVID-19 hospitalisations inch up before end of lockdown

The number of people hospitalised for COVID-19 rose in France for the third day running on Monday, a worrying trend with the country set to replace a second national lockdown with a more lenient 8 p.m.-6 a.m. curfew.The three-day steady ris...

Mexico says Russia's Sputnik V vaccine makers ask permission to do trials

The Russian makers of COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V have submitted a request to carry out clinical trials in Mexico and obtain the corresponding authorization, Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said on Monday.The development of Sputnik V...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020