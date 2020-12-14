Haasan praises 'Yusuf Khan,' says Indian democracy is 'ill'

Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan on Monday praised 18th century rebel commander Mohammed Yusuf Khan for his 'fight against the Britishers' and alleged that Indian democracy was now afflicted by illness. Hailing Khan aka Marudanayagam (1725-64), Haasan said he fought against the Britishers and was hanged by them through a conspiracy and not in a war.

This happened about '100 years before the Sepoy Mutiny' (1857, the first war of Indian independence) and Khan's fight against the Englishmen is the 'first Sepoy mutiny' for independence, he said, addressing a party event. Haasan had aspired to produce a film on the life and times of Marudanayagam, but the project did not take off.

Subsequently, he said the struggle was continued by men like Tipu Sultan and Velu Nachiar for independence and it was achieved. Like the bygone saga of valour, another 'revolution' should be ushered in as Indian democracy was afflicted by illness, he said.

''It will not be an exaggeration to say that Indian democracy is today afflicted by illness,'' he said. The Election Commission, Haasan said, has denied the torch light symbol allotted in the 2019 Lok Sabha election to the party and added that it could not deter them.

Earlier in the day, he said in Madurai that he would contest the Assembly elections, but declined to specify the constituency. If voted to power, he assured the people of an honest and corruption free government by his party.

On the farmers' protest in Delhi, he said his part workers have taken part in the stir in the national capital. On Sunday, launching his campaign for the Assembly elections from Madurai, he hinted at the possibility of political realignment.

Also, he said he was 'continuing' the dream of late chief Minister M G Ramachandran to make Madurai the second capital of Tamil Nadu..