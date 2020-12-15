Left Menu
BJP performs strongly in Goa Zilla Panchayat elections, Congress gets four seats

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) gave a strong performance in Zilla Panchayat elections in Goa winning 32 of 48 seats which went it to the polls. The party had won one seat unopposed.

ANI | Panaji (Goa) | Updated: 15-12-2020 08:26 IST | Created: 15-12-2020 08:26 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) gave a strong performance in Zilla Panchayat elections in Goa winning 32 of 48 seats which went it to the polls. The party had won one seat unopposed. Congress could win only four seats.

BJP leaders congratulated BJP's Goa unit team for the victory. "We have won both Zilla Panchayat elections with a majority. Out of 25 seats in north Goa, we have won 19. In South Goa, we contested 17 seats of which, we have won 14. It is the victory of our party. The Zilla Panchayat results show that the Goa government is working for the people and they have voted for development," Goa Chief Minister and BJP leader Pramod Sawant told ANI.

"The manner in which the BJP is winning all elections, like Hyderabad and Zilla Panchayat in Goa, we will win the 2022 state assembly polls too. The manner in which our central leadership is performing, there is no doubt that we will win the West Bengal elections too," he added. In the results announced on Monday, BJP won 33 seats, Congress and Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) bagged four seats each. Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Aam Aadmi Party won one seat each while independent candidates won seven seats.

Of 50 Zilla Panchayat seats in Goa, 48 went to the polls. Polling in Navelim seat in south Goa was cancelled due to the death of a candidate while in Sancoale, the BJP candidate won unopposed. Hailing the results, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said people across the nation have faith in PM "Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas" policy of the BJP-led government.

"I thank people of Goa for choosing development in Zilla Panchayat elections. People across the nation have faith in PM Narendra Modi led BJP's Sabka Saath-Sabka Vikas," he said in a tweet. He congratulated the Chief Minister, Goa BJP president Sadanand Shet Tanavade and people of the state.

Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal also expressed his gratitude to the people of Goa and said farmers across the country have confidence in government reforms. "Thanking people of Goa for reposing faith in PM NarendraModiji's inclusive policies and electing BJP in Zilla Panchayat Elections. Farmers across India have confidence in Govt reforms," he said.

Goyal said BJP will continue to serve Goa under the leadership of Sawant and through the diligence of its workers. BJP general secretary CT Ravi also thanked the people of Goa. (ANI)

