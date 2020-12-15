Left Menu
Photos of jailed person from Naxal-hit district, those who gave anti-national speeches, seen in farmers' protest: Gadkari

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday said photographs of those "who have nothing to do directly or indirectly with demands of farmers" have been seen during the protest over three farm laws, noting that photo of a "jailed person" from Naxal-affected Gadchiroli district was seen in the protest and also of people "who gave anti-national speeches in Delhi".

15-12-2020
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari talking to ANI on Tuesday. . Image Credit: ANI

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday said photographs of those "who have nothing to do directly or indirectly with demands of farmers" have been seen during the protest over three farm laws, noting that photo of a "jailed person" from Naxal-affected Gadchiroli district was seen in the protest and also of people "who gave anti-national speeches in Delhi". In an interview with ANI, Gadkari, who is Minister of Road Transport and Highways, said there are some elements who are trying to mislead the farmers by taking advantage of their agitation.

He said the government is ready for talks concerning apprehensions of protesting farmers over three farm laws enacted recently by the government. "Three is Gadchiroli district near Nagpur, Naxalite (affected) district. In that, a person was nabbed and he did not even get bail from the court. He is in jail. He has no direct and indirect relation with farmers but his photo was seen in the protest. I couldn't understand it," the minister said.

Gadkari was asked about by BJP leaders, including about involvement of urban Naxal and Maoist elements, in the farmers' protest. Gadkari, who is also Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, said such remarks have not been made for all the farmers.

"People who gave anti-national speeches in Delhi, who have no relation with the country and farmers, who have nothing to do directly or indirectly with the demands of farmers, their photos have been seen. Please tell me how did they come in this. There are some elements who are trying to mislead the farmers by taking advantage of the agitation. I feel it is wrong," he said. Farmers are protesting on borders of Delhi demanding the repeal of three farm laws enacted recently by the government. They have been on protest since November 26.

They have rejected the proposals of the government concerning changes in the farm laws and have held five rounds of talks with the Centre besides attending a meeting called by Home Minister Amit Shah. Farmers have been protesting against Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

