Britain needs EU to move for mutually beneficial trade deal, minister says

Britain needs EU to move for mutually beneficial trade deal, minister saysReuters | London | Updated: 15-12-2020 13:02 IST | Created: 15-12-2020 13:02 IST
The European Union will need to move in negotiations but it is in the interests of both Britain and the bloc to get a trade deal, British minister Steve Barclay said on Tuesday.
"The fundamentals remain the same, it is in both sides interest to have a deal," Barclay, Chief Secretary to the Treasury, told Sky News.
"Whether there is a deal is not simply down to the actions of the Prime Minister. It needs the EU to move."
- READ MORE ON:
- British