Top foreign foreign stories at 1710 hrs

FGN16 US-ELECTORS-LDALL BIDEN 'Time to turn the page', says Biden after Electoral College confirms his win over Trump in US election Washington: US President-elect Joe Biden has told election-weary Americans that it is time to ''turn the page'', after the Electoral College affirmed his triumph over President Donald Trump, who has refused to concede and filed a litany of legal challenges to overturn the poll results. FGN18 UK-PM-INDIA-VISIT UK PM Johnson accepts PM Modi's invite, will be Republic Day parade chief guest London: UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has accepted his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi's invitation to be the chief guest at the Republic Day parade on January 26, Downing Street said here on Tuesday, marking his first major bilateral visit since taking office last year and the first since Britain's exit from the European Union.

FGN14 US-MODI-LAWSUIT-DISMISS US court terminates USD 100-million lawsuit against PM Modi, Amit Shah Washington: A US court has dismissed a USD 100-million lawsuit filed against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah after the litigants - a separatist Kashmir Khalistan outfit and two associates - failed to appear before it at two scheduled hearings. FGN20 UK-TECH-FINE UK plans hefty fines, blocks on tech firms for harmful online content London: The UK government has set out new powers that could see tech companies facing fines of up to 18 million pounds or 10 per cent of their annual global turnover, whichever is higher, if they fail to act on harmful online content.

FGN22 ISRAEL-INDIA-JEWS 252 Indian Jews from the Bnei Menashe community immigrate to Israel Tel Aviv: A total of 252 Jews, including infants and elderly, from India's north-eastern Bnei Menashe community on Tuesday landed at the Ben-Gurion airport here as immigrants and to start a new life in Israel. FGN21 PAK-PDM-LEADERS Opposition leaders booked in Lahore rally case as PDM gives Imran Khan ultimatum to quit Lahore: Pakistan Democratic Movement's top leaders, including PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz, were booked on Tuesday for causing irreparable damage to a national asset after its Minar-e-Pakistan rally here, as the 11-party opposition alliance set January 31 deadline for Prime Minister Imran Khan to step down or face long march on Islamabad.

FGN6 US-BRAR-LD RESIGN US Attorney General William Barr resigns Washington: US Attorney General William Barr, who of late had publicly differed with President Donald Trump on allegations of voter fraud in the November 3 presidential elections, has resigned..