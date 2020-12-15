Left Menu
Development News Edition

Top foreign foreign stories at 1710 hrs

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 15-12-2020 17:18 IST | Created: 15-12-2020 17:18 IST
Top foreign foreign stories at 1710 hrs

FGN16 US-ELECTORS-LDALL BIDEN 'Time to turn the page', says Biden after Electoral College confirms his win over Trump in US election Washington: US President-elect Joe Biden has told election-weary Americans that it is time to ''turn the page'', after the Electoral College affirmed his triumph over President Donald Trump, who has refused to concede and filed a litany of legal challenges to overturn the poll results. FGN18 UK-PM-INDIA-VISIT UK PM Johnson accepts PM Modi's invite, will be Republic Day parade chief guest London: UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has accepted his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi's invitation to be the chief guest at the Republic Day parade on January 26, Downing Street said here on Tuesday, marking his first major bilateral visit since taking office last year and the first since Britain's exit from the European Union.

FGN14 US-MODI-LAWSUIT-DISMISS US court terminates USD 100-million lawsuit against PM Modi, Amit Shah Washington: A US court has dismissed a USD 100-million lawsuit filed against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah after the litigants - a separatist Kashmir Khalistan outfit and two associates - failed to appear before it at two scheduled hearings. FGN20 UK-TECH-FINE UK plans hefty fines, blocks on tech firms for harmful online content London: The UK government has set out new powers that could see tech companies facing fines of up to 18 million pounds or 10 per cent of their annual global turnover, whichever is higher, if they fail to act on harmful online content.

FGN22 ISRAEL-INDIA-JEWS 252 Indian Jews from the Bnei Menashe community immigrate to Israel Tel Aviv: A total of 252 Jews, including infants and elderly, from India's north-eastern Bnei Menashe community on Tuesday landed at the Ben-Gurion airport here as immigrants and to start a new life in Israel. FGN21 PAK-PDM-LEADERS Opposition leaders booked in Lahore rally case as PDM gives Imran Khan ultimatum to quit Lahore: Pakistan Democratic Movement's top leaders, including PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz, were booked on Tuesday for causing irreparable damage to a national asset after its Minar-e-Pakistan rally here, as the 11-party opposition alliance set January 31 deadline for Prime Minister Imran Khan to step down or face long march on Islamabad.

FGN6 US-BRAR-LD RESIGN US Attorney General William Barr resigns Washington: US Attorney General William Barr, who of late had publicly differed with President Donald Trump on allegations of voter fraud in the November 3 presidential elections, has resigned..

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 136 to shows many turns & twists, release possible in January

US STOCKS-S&P 500 ends down, Walt Disney weighs

Star Alliance migrating all of its IT infrastructure to AWS

BRIEF-Canada PM Trudeau says first batch Of Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines arrived in Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Under pressure coaches battle to rival Juventus in challenge to Milan

Napoli travel to troubled Inter Milan on Wednesday, with two fiery, under pressure, coaches out to prove they have what it takes to sustain a Serie A title challenge this season. Napolis season appeared to be heading for trouble just as it ...

Dec. 23 is new target date for EU vaccine approval - govt source

The German government has been told by the European Commission that Dec. 23 has now been set as the target date for making a recommendation on the COVID-19 vaccine developed by BioNTech and Pfizer, a government source said on Tuesday.Approv...

Our Monday demonstration in 350 districts across country was successful; 150 toll plazas were also made 'free' by farmers: Union leaders.

Our Monday demonstration in 350 districts across country was successful 150 toll plazas were also made free by farmers Union leaders....

Ensure reduction in SAM, MAM among children: Thane ZP CEO

Thane Zilla Parishad Chief Executive Officer Bhausaheb Dangde on Tuesday expressed concern over the presence of 118 children under the severe acute malnutrition SAM and 1,056 under the moderate acute malnutrition MAM categories in the distr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020