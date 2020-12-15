High drama in Karnataka Council: Members get physical, deputy chairman pulled down

The Karnataka Legislative Council witnessed high drama on Tuesday with BJP-JD(S) and Congress members hurling abuses and pushing each other and the Deputy Chairman being pulled down from the Chairman's seat, over a row pertaining to the no-confidence motion. Amid the pandemonium and chaos which many senior members termed as a ''black mark'' and ''unprecedented'' in the Council's over a century old history, it was adjourned sine die within minutes after it met for the day.

The ball now seems to be in the Governor Vajubhai Vala's court with both BJP and JD(S) jointly petitioning him and seeking his intervention to enable taking up of the no- confidence motion. After it was adjourned sine die on December 10, the House was convened for a day on Tuesday by the government which had even petitioned the Governor accusing the Chairman K Pratapachandra Shetty of ''abruptly'' adjourning the session, without taking up the no-confidence motion against him.

The motion moved by BJP members did not find mention in the Council's agenda for Tuesday, as Shetty had rejected it citing procedural lapses and pointing out that no specific charges were made against him. However, the ruling party members had been insisting that it be taken up.

The BJP with the support of JD(S) had planned to remove Shetty as the chairman through the no-confidence motion. The ugly scenes began to unfold as Deputy Chairman Dharme Gowda (JDS) occupied the Chairman's seat, even before the Chairman arrived, and the quorum bell was still ringing.

This angered the Congress MLCs who rushed to the chair demanding that Dharme Gowda vacate the seat as he would have allowed the motion against Shetty. Following this, BJP and JD(S) members too rushed towards the Chair in his defence.

This resulted in heated exchange, and pushing and pulling between members from both sides. Even as this was happening, a few Congress members including Naseer Ahmed were seen trying to forcefully open the door through which the Chairman enters the house, accusing the ruling side of shutting it with an intention not to allow Chairman Shetty inside.

Congress members accused the government of trying to start the proceedings with the help of the Deputy Chairman, even before the Chairman could arrive, with an intention to take up the motion against Shetty, which had been rejected by him. BJP and JD(S) members argued that the Deputy Chairman had the right to conduct the proceedings as the no-confidence was against the Chairman.

Following this, some Congress MLCs including M Narayanaswamy and Naseer Ahmed forcefully pulled down the Deputy Chairman from the seat. During the melee that went on for some time, several members were seen getting physical and marshals could do very little, as even they were not spared and were pushed and pulled.

After forcefully evicting Dharme Gowda from the Chair, Congress managed to make one of its members Chandrashekhar Patil occupy it, until Shetty arrived in the House, and the party MLCs stood guard around the seat. Several BJP and JD(S) members objected to it and questioned whether the person sitting on the Chair was among the panel who could occupy it.

After some time, Chairman Shetty entered the council hall and managed to go up to the chair from where he announced that the House was adjourned sine die. With the House being adjourned sine die, other subjects mentioned in the agenda including the contentious anti-cow slaughter bill that has been passed by the Assembly were not taken up.

Subsequently after the house was adjourned sine die, senior Ministers went into a huddle with JD(S) leaders and the Deputy Chairman on the next course of action, before meeting the Chief Minister. Terming the ruckus in the legislative council as ''Congress culture'', Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa urged the upper house Chairman, who is facing a no-confidence motion, to resign immediately.

''The JD(S) has openly said they will not support the Chairman. After knowing that it lacks majority support, the Congress should have ensured that the Chairman resigns,'' he said. Stating that once a no-confidence motion is tabled, according to legalities and experts, one is not eligible to take the chair, he said, ''It was publicly stated by us yesterday that the Deputy Chairman should conduct the proceedings as the no-confidence was against the Chairman himself... also he (Chairman) and Congress party do not have majority support.'' Shetty was elected as Chairman of the council during the Congress-JD(S) coalition government.

Political equations have changed much since then with the regional party now joining hands with the BJP to remove him. Later, a delegation of BJP and JD(S) leaders, including Deputy Chief Ministers Govind Karjol and Laxman Savadi, Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai and Law Minister J C Madhuswamy, met Governor Vajubhai Vala and sought his intervention and a specific direction to convene the House to take up the no-confidence motion.

''We have requested the Governor to use his constitutional powers and give directions regarding the conduct of the Chairman, and to provide us an opportunity to take up the discussion on the no-confidence motion,'' Madhuswamy said. The Governor has heard us, he was gathering opinion from experts on further course of action, he added.

JD(S) leader Basavaraj Horatti, who was also part of the delegation, said they were completely with the ruling party on the issue as he accused the Chairman of trying to stick to the chair, despite being aware that he does not enjoy majority support. Accusing the BJP and JD(S) of indulging in ''illegal act'' and ''goondagiri'', Congress legislature party leader Siddaramaiah expressed confidence that the Governor keeping in mind the developments today and intent of the constitutional democracy will take an appropriate decision.

''Despite the Chairman being very much present in the premises, they had locked the door through which he enters the council, after the Deputy Chairman arrived...goondas they are, what kind of democracy is this? Is this Ambedkar's constitutional democracy or Narendra Modi's democracy?'' he said. By making Dharme Gowda sit on the chair, BJP and JD(S) have taken law into their hands, it is nothing but goondagiri, he said, adding that the Deputy Chairman sitting on the chair at the given situation was disrespectful for democracy and a criminal act.PTI KSU RS SS PTI PTI