YSRCP leader M Sekhar Babu attempts self-immolation

YSRCP leader from Andhra Pradesh's Krishna district M Sekhar Babu on Tuesday attempted self-immolation after alleged harassment by local MLAs and followers.

ANI | Krishna (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 15-12-2020 23:09 IST | Created: 15-12-2020 23:09 IST
Representative Image.. Image Credit: ANI

YSRCP leader from Andhra Pradesh's Krishna district M Sekhar Babu on Tuesday attempted self-immolation after alleged harassment by local MLAs and followers. Before the attempt, the YSRCP SC cell secretary had said that he had sweated hard for 10 years to bring the YSRCP to power, but other local leaders were suppressing them and taking vindictive actions against Dalits.

"We worked with our blood and sweat for 10 years to bring the YSRCP into power, but Gannavaram MLA Vallabhaneni Vamsi and his supporters are suppressing us. They are taking vindictive actions against Dalits. They are specifically suggesting to officials not to make payments and are insulting us by asking why Dalits should be given contracts. Vamsi and his follower Kotlu have never worked for the party. I will commit suicide in protest against those who are damaging the party," he said. He further demanded an immediate response from higher leaders of the party and Gannavaram.

He then came out of the party office and attempted to pour fuel on himself. His followers saw and immediately rushed to stop him. They later shifted him to a private hospital. The police say they did not receive any complaint in this regard.

Gannavaram MLA Vallabhaneni Vamsi was an MLA from the opposition Telugu Desam Party. He later left the party and is now supporting the YSRCP. Local YSRCP leader Yarlagadda Venkatrao and his followers have been opposing the decision to let Vamsi support the party and factions of Vamsi and Venkatrao have been at loggerheads regarding the situation. (ANI)

