U.S. Senate Majority Leader McConnell anxious to take the coronavirus vaccine

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 16-12-2020 01:14 IST | Created: 16-12-2020 01:14 IST
U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Tuesday that he is a "huge supporter" of vaccinations, and is anxious to take the coronavirus vaccine.

McConnell, speaking to reporters, recalled that he was a polio survivor, having had that disease before there was a vaccine for it. "We really need to get the country vaccinated," the Republican senator said.

