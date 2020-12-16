Left Menu
Mexico's foreign minister says expects a rise in migration to the United States

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 16-12-2020 01:23 IST | Created: 16-12-2020 01:23 IST
Mexico's foreign minister says expects a rise in migration to the United States

Mexico's Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard on Tuesday said he expects migration to the United States to increase and added his government wants to convince Washington to change its approach to tackling the issue under a Biden administration.

Ebrard said Mexico's government will try to convince President-elect Joe Biden's incoming government to not only invest in Central America, but to favor investments with a short term impact on the causes of migration.

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

