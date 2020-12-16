Top U.S. congressional leaders end meeting on coronavirus relief, will meet later -source

Top U.S. congressional leaders ended an afternoon meeting on coronavirus relief and a government spending bill, but they agreed to meet again at 7:30 pm ET (0030 GMT), a source said.

"Now we are continuing to work. I think there is progress," U.S. House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy said as he left the meeting with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer.

The session started a few minutes after 4 pm and ended a little before 5 pm.