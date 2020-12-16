Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trump aide O'Brien cuts Europe trip short to deal with cyber hack

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 16-12-2020 05:11 IST | Created: 16-12-2020 05:11 IST
Trump aide O'Brien cuts Europe trip short to deal with cyber hack

White House national security adviser Robert O'Brien on Tuesday cut short a European trip in order to return to Washington to deal with a Russian cyber hack, a senior administration official said.

O'Brien planned to hold national security meetings about the incident at the White House after his return, the official said.

He had visited Israel and France on his trip but canceled stops in Italy, Germany, Switzerland and the United Kingdom. He got back to Washington on Tuesday. (Reporting By Steve Holland Editing by Chris Reese)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 999: Ace tries to kill Kaido, Luffy's alliance with Kaido

Russia flies first new post-Soviet passenger airliner with domestic engines

Google adds new drill-down view in Meet Quality Tool

New updates rolling out to Google Meet on Nest Hub Max

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

US reaches pact to send asylum-seekers to El Salvador

The Trump administration has said that it signed an agreement with El Salvadors government to send asylum-seekers who reach US borders to the Central American nation with an opportunity to seek protection there instead. The agreement is mod...

Mainland China reports 12 new COVID-19 cases vs 17 a day earlier

Mainland China reported 12 new COVID-19 cases on Dec. 15, down from 17 cases a day earlier, the countrys national health authority said on Wednesday.The National Health Commission, in a statement, said all of the new cases were imported inf...

Costa Rica authorizes Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine - health ministry

Costa Rican authorities on Tuesday authorized the use of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer Inc and BioNTech, the health ministry said in a statement.The United States, Britain, Canada, Bahrain, Mexico, Saudi Arabia and Singapore have...

Valneva to start clinical trials of COVID-19 vaccine candidate in UK

French pharmaceutical firm Valneva will start the first clinical trials of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate at four sites in England, Britains business ministry said on Wednesday. The Phase I and Phase II trials involve 150 volunteers in Bris...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020