Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trump still involved in ongoing litigation related to presidential polls: White House official

US President Donald Trump is still involved in ongoing litigation related to the November 3 presidential election, according to a top White House official. The statement from White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany came a day after members of the Electoral College met in various states and formally elected Joe Biden, a Democrat, as the 46th President of the United States.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 16-12-2020 11:35 IST | Created: 16-12-2020 11:35 IST
Trump still involved in ongoing litigation related to presidential polls: White House official

US President Donald Trump is still involved in ongoing litigation related to the November 3 presidential election, according to a top White House official. The statement from White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany came a day after members of the Electoral College met in various states and formally elected Joe Biden, a Democrat, as the 46th President of the United States. Biden is scheduled to be sworn-in on January 20. ''The president is still involved in ongoing litigation related to the election. Yesterday's vote was one step in the constitutional process. So, I will leave that to him,'' McEnany told reporters on Tuesday at a news conference.

McEnany was responding to a question if Trump, a Republican, has any plans to invite Biden to the White House now that the Electoral College has voted. ''Does the president acknowledge that Joe Biden is the president-elect,'' she was asked. ''The president is pursuing ongoing litigation,'' McEnany said. ''Yesterday was one step in the constitutional process leading up to the January 20th date in the Constitution,'' she said. McEnany defended Trump's litigation against elections.

President Trump still refuses to concede, making unsubstantiated claims of widespread fraud during the presidential election won by Biden. ''I think pursuing legitimate litigation through the judicial system is in no way assaulting democracy. In fact, it's using democrat institutions in the manner they are to be used: to pursue legitimate claims with sworn affidavits and additional evidence,'' she said. Trump, she said, believes he certainly was under assault when it comes to the investigations into his administration. ''The Mueller probe, the unfortunate way that our FBI was mishandled by folks like Andy McCabe, by folks like Jim Comey, and weaponised in a political way against his candidacy and then against his presidency,'' she added.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 999: Ace tries to kill Kaido, Luffy's alliance with Kaido

Russia flies first new post-Soviet passenger airliner with domestic engines

Google adds new drill-down view in Meet Quality Tool

New updates rolling out to Google Meet on Nest Hub Max

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Study reveals COVID-19 cuts into college students' drinking

When college campuses closed in the spring due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the quantity of alcohol consumed by students decreased significantly if they went from living with peers to living with parents, according to a new report. The report ...

Valour of soldiers martyred in 1971 continues to inspire every Indian:Naidu on Vijay Diwas

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Wednesday paid tributes to soldiers martyred in the 1971 war, saying their courage and valour continues to inspire every IndianIndia celebrates December 16 as Vijay Diwas to commemorate its victory over Pa...

KOLKATA BULLION OPENING(CORRECTED)

KOLKATA,Dec.16PTI SILVER RDY.BAR RS.63,800.00 PER KG. SILVER RDY.PORTION RS.63,900.00 PER KG.GOLD 24 CARAT RDY. RS.49,960.00 PER 10 GMS. GOLD 22 CARAT RDY. RS.47,400.00 PER 10 GMS.HALLMARKED GOLD22 CARAT RS.48,110.00 PER 10 GMS. ---- PTI SA...

Maha: Woman with spinal TB & paraplegia gets new lease of life

A 21-year-old woman suffering from spinal tuberculosis with paraplegia has got a new lease of life following surgery at a Pune-based private hospital. Terming spinal TB with paraplegia as a rare case, Dr. Sriniwas Shintre, head of the ortho...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020