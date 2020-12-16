Left Menu
Mamata Banerjee should worry about her home, her people are going to BJP: Owaisi

Denying West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's allegations stating Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is bringing a party from Hyderabad to divide minority votes, All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) President Asaduddin Owaisi on Wednesday said the former should worry about her own home state as many people are shifting loyalty towards BJP.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 16-12-2020 15:52 IST | Created: 16-12-2020 15:52 IST
AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Denying West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's allegations stating Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is bringing a party from Hyderabad to divide minority votes, All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) President Asaduddin Owaisi on Wednesday said the former should worry about her own home state as many people are shifting loyalty towards BJP. "Till date there is no man who can buy Asaduddin Owaisi with money. Her allegation is baseless and she is restless. She should worry about her own home, so many of her people are going to the BJP. She has insulted the voters of Bihar and the people who voted for us," said Owaisi.

Banerjee had yesterday said, "To divide minority votes they have caught hold of a party from Hyderabad, BJP gives them money and they are dividing votes. Bihar election has proved it." Owaisi further said, earlier Banerjee has praised the BJP, she has also been a part of the National Democratic Alliance so she should avoid such absurd statements.

Meanwhile, Owaisi met former Uttar Pradesh Minister Om Prakash Rajbhar in Lucknow today. "Today was our first meeting, we will fight elections together in the front, now let's see who else joins us," said Owaisi. (ANI)

