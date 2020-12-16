Left Menu
Development News Edition

British foreign Secy calls on PM; potential of India-UK partnership in post-Brexit world discussed

British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab on Wednesday called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi during which they discussed the vast potential of the India-UK partnership in the post-COVID and post-Brexit world.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-12-2020 16:14 IST | Created: 16-12-2020 16:14 IST
British foreign Secy calls on PM; potential of India-UK partnership in post-Brexit world discussed

British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab on Wednesday called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi during which they discussed the vast potential of the India-UK partnership in the post-COVID and post-Brexit world. In a tweet after the meeting, Modi said he was looking forward to UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's visit to India to be the Chief Guest at the Republic Day celebrations next month. ''Excellent meeting with @DominicRaab, UK Secretary of State of @FCDOGovUK. Discussed the vast potential of the India-UK partnership in the post-COVID, post-BREXIT world,'' Modi tweeted.

Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said the UK Foreign Secretary called on Prime Minister Modi and the discussions during the meeting covered various facets of the two country's strategic partnership. British Prime Minister Johnson will visit India next month to attend the Republic Day celebrations as the chief guest, UK Foreign Secretary Raab had announced on Tuesday after holding talks with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar during which the two sides agreed on the key elements of an ambitious 10-year roadmap to further broaden ties, and also boost strategic cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region.

In their wide-ranging talks, Jaishankar and Raab had also discussed having an 'Enhanced Trade Partnership' by next year that could be a stepping stone towards a future free trade agreement. Raab's three-day visit to India from December 14-17 comes at a time the UK is holding complex negotiations with the European Union on reaching a post-Brexit trade deal.

In the wake of Brexit, the UK has been looking at ramping up trade cooperation with leading economies like India. There have been apprehensions that its separation from the European Union without a trade deal could severely cripple its financial markets and may have long-term implications for its economy..

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 999: Ace tries to kill Kaido, Luffy's alliance with Kaido

Russia flies first new post-Soviet passenger airliner with domestic engines

I dare BJP to change national anthem: Mamata Banerjee on MP Subramanian Swamy's letter to PM in this regard.

Google adds new drill-down view in Meet Quality Tool

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Farmers protest: SC indicates constituting a committee to resolve deadlock

The Supreme Court Wednesday indicated that it may form a committee having representatives of the government and farmer unions across the country to resolve the deadlock over farmers protesting at several roads near Delhi borders against the...

Lt Gen C P Mohanty remembering veterans who fought in 1971 War

Lt Gen C P Mohanty, GOC-in-C Southern Command in a press release issued said that the victory was achieved in just 13 days of war which resulted in a complete surrender of Pakistan Forces and creation of a new nation, Bangladesh.Lt Gen C P ...

Swiss report more than 5,600 new coronavirus cases in a day

Coronavirus infections rose by 5,625 in a day, data httpswww.covid19.admin.chenoverview from Swiss health authorities showed on Wednesday, amid calls from a senior government adviser this week to impose an immediate lockdown.The total numbe...

Goa: Demand to replace booth level officers after complaints

Amid complaints by parties in Goa that objections about electoral rolls were being raised in the name of dead people, the office of Chief Electoral Officer CEO on Wednesday wrote to South District Electoral Officer DEO seeking that the Boot...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020